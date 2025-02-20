20th February 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News | Peace   |   IGP Manyuat calls on police officers to build trust with civilians

IGP Manyuat calls on police officers to build trust with civilians

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Police cadets graduate at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum. February 29, 2024. (Photo: Awan Moses).

The Inspector General of Police Gen. Abraham Manyuat Peter has called on active duty police officers and other security agencies to respect human rights and improve their relationship with the civilian populations.

Addressing officers at a gathering in Juba on Tuesday, IGP Manyuat emphasized the importance of professionalism within the Passport and Immigration, Traffic Police, and Criminal Investigations units.

Gen Manyuat, a veteran police officer with 40 years in service, said law enforcement agents must work to change the public perception by upholding the constitution, protecting lives and property, and enforcing the law while respecting human rights.

He stressed that the behavior of police officers directly influences public trust, urging them to act with integrity and professionalism.

“I said from the beginning that we want to change the stereotype about the police, because the police are qualified to preserve the constitution, the lives and property of citizens,” he said.

IGP Manyuat said police and security officers must abstain from misusing their powers and focus on enforcing the law and public order.

“The traffic police, criminal investigations and passports have contact with citizens on the street, in land ports, at airports and in residential neighborhoods.”

“The behavior of these individuals, if good, is enough to build a good relationship between the police and the citizen, and if their behavior is violent, this sends a negative message, and this is the reason we want these units to change their behavior. We want police in South Sudan to respect human rights.”

IGP Manyuat announced last month that he was planning to acquire teargas and other crowd control gears for the law enforcement officers as a mean of ensuring officers use reasonable force against unarmed civilians during riots.

 

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSMS issues heat stress warning in parts of South Sudan 1

SSMS issues heat stress warning in parts of South Sudan

Published February 19, 2025

Futuyo is safe at military base after leaving Yambio – SPLA-IO 2

Futuyo is safe at military base after leaving Yambio – SPLA-IO

Published February 14, 2025

South Sudan faces extreme weather, rainfall variations, and heatwaves from March to May – IGAD forecasts 3

South Sudan faces extreme weather, rainfall variations, and heatwaves from March to May – IGAD forecasts

Published February 14, 2025

Sudan’s RSF, allies to announce parallel govt in controlled areas 4

Sudan’s RSF, allies to announce parallel govt in controlled areas

Published February 18, 2025

Afreximbank reportedly sues South Sudan for ‘defaulting’ on $657M debt 5

Afreximbank reportedly sues South Sudan for ‘defaulting’ on $657M debt

Published February 14, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Minister Hussein Abdelbagi dismissed by his SSPM party

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan citizens exhausted, partners out of patience over extensions: U.S. envoy

Published 2 hours ago

NBS says ready to conduct population census, warns of time limit

Published 3 hours ago

Dozens survive in bus-truck collision at Juba-Nimule road

Published 4 hours ago

NTC outlines workplan to complete security arrangement in 9 months

Published 5 hours ago

OPINION: 54 months in South Sudan: My parting reflections of the over 4 years as RJMEC chairperson

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th February 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.