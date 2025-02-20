IGP Manyuat calls on police officers to build trust with civilians

The Inspector General of Police Gen. Abraham Manyuat Peter has called on active duty police officers and other security agencies to respect human rights and improve their relationship with the civilian populations.

Addressing officers at a gathering in Juba on Tuesday, IGP Manyuat emphasized the importance of professionalism within the Passport and Immigration, Traffic Police, and Criminal Investigations units.

Gen Manyuat, a veteran police officer with 40 years in service, said law enforcement agents must work to change the public perception by upholding the constitution, protecting lives and property, and enforcing the law while respecting human rights.

He stressed that the behavior of police officers directly influences public trust, urging them to act with integrity and professionalism.

“I said from the beginning that we want to change the stereotype about the police, because the police are qualified to preserve the constitution, the lives and property of citizens,” he said.

IGP Manyuat said police and security officers must abstain from misusing their powers and focus on enforcing the law and public order.

“The traffic police, criminal investigations and passports have contact with citizens on the street, in land ports, at airports and in residential neighborhoods.”

“The behavior of these individuals, if good, is enough to build a good relationship between the police and the citizen, and if their behavior is violent, this sends a negative message, and this is the reason we want these units to change their behavior. We want police in South Sudan to respect human rights.”

IGP Manyuat announced last month that he was planning to acquire teargas and other crowd control gears for the law enforcement officers as a mean of ensuring officers use reasonable force against unarmed civilians during riots.