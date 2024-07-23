23rd July 2024
Mid-wife, driver abducted in Morobo County

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

The Toyota landcuriser appeared torched the mid-wife and driver

Armed men affiliated to the National Salvation Front have allegedly abducted a mid-wife and driver while on a mission to rescue patients in Morobo County of Central Equatoria State.

The area Commissioner said, the victims were dispatched from Morobo Primary Health Care Centre to a nearby village on Saturday to save the lives of a pregnant woman and an ailing local chief when they fell into an ambush.

According Commissioner Joseph Mawa John Okuba, the gunmen took the unnamed driver of and midwifery who is nursing an eleven-year-old child.

“Morobo County leadership strongly condemns the abduction of civilians, medical staff, ambulance driver, and attempt of burning an ambulance belonging to Morobo primary health care centre by the national salvation front.”

The location where the abducted have been taken remains unknown, but the country official says they are closely monitoring the situation.

Commissioner Mawa called for unconditional release of the health worker and the driver while expressing his solidarity with the families of all those abducted.

Eye Radio’s attempts to get a response from the National Salvation Front were unsuccessful.

 

