Torit Urban Water MD wants sector privatization for job independence

The Managing Director of Torit Urban Water has suggested the need to privatize some economic sectors to minimize the dependence government for job employment.

In his remarks, Francis Ohio, says South Sudanese should not imitate the developed country but focus on addressing its primary issues—promoting self-reliance, enhancing privatization, and creating more employment opportunities.

Mr. Ohio questioned why the country looks up to the United States of America and other advanced European countries for inspiration.

He cited Japan as a model South Sudan can learn from, saying despite being a highly industrialized nation, it owes much of its prosperity to its small-scale and cottage industries rather than heavy industries.

He stressed that government employment opportunities are limited and often fail to generate significant economic growth.

Instead, he advocated for a shift towards privatization, which has the potential to create far more job opportunities—up to eight times the public sector’s jobs.

Adding that small industries can motivate individuals, making them active contributors to a thriving economy, in contrast to the dehumanizing aspects of large-scale government jobs.

“Let us not be dazed by the progress made by some of the highly developed countries like Germany, Japan and so on. It is not necessary that what suits them will suit us also,” Francis stated during the inauguration of the Torit Water Supply System.

“Our problems are entirely different from those of Germany or developed countries. Our main problem is to promote self-reliance, privatization and increase employment opportunities,” he said.

“Relying on government employment is certainly not going to help us. For their employment generating capacities are rather poor. But privatization can absorb 8 times as many people as public jobs,” he added.

“These people will be self-reliant, dignified human beings and not slaves. Government jobs reduce human beings to corpses in big machines,” he said.

“Small industries bring the man in them vitally alive and help them to live a meaningful life. It is my sincere belief that patience has bitter roots, but its fruits are sweet.”

Mr Ohio is encouraging people to focus on sustainable and locally tailored solutions to the economic challenges.

