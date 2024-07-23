CPA adds voice condemning brief detention of Eye Radio reporter

A South-Sudanese-based human rights organization has added its voice to Eye Radio in condemning the harassment of Eye Radio’s journalist by Juba City council security personnel on Monday.

The journalist, whose name Eye Radio has chosen to withhold, was detained on Monday, July 22, 2024, at 12:37 pm and subjected to interrogation by the head of the inspection committee after covering an official inspection for Ak company in Juba-Nabari despite being duly invited.

He was released at 2:44 pm after being coerced to sign a letter of consent, prohibiting him from publishing a story related to the inspection visit, and his detention.

“Eye Radio strongly condemns the unjust detention and harassment of its journalist, accompanied by the deletion of photos by Juba City Council security personnel,” read the statement.

This incident occurred during an official inspection of AK Company in Juba Na Bari, where Eye Radio was duly invited.

AK company with an ice factory north of the city was accused of polluting the area, prompting the Juba City Council to close it down.

The Company has reportedly renovated the factory to prevent leakages from the facilities.

Eye Radio regarded these actions, which occurred on July 22, 2024, as not only violating press freedom but also undermining the fundamental rights to information and expression.

It stressed the crucial role Journalism plays in fostering transparency and accountability within society, and such incidents jeopardize journalists’ ability to fulfil these essential functions.

“We urgently demand an immediate cessation of these oppressive practices and call on authorities to respect the rights of journalists to report freely without fear of intimidation or retaliation,” adding that ” Safeguarding press freedom is imperative for upholding a democratic society and must be vigorously defended.”

Reacting to the concern, the Center for Peace and Advocacy (CPA) also condemned the harassment of the unnamed journalist.

Citing the Universal Periodic Review (UPR), the CPA reminds the government institutions, particularly the Juba City Council Security Personnel, of the need to work towards implementing and improving upon these recommendations.

The CPA said it is concerned about the ongoing attacks on journalists who are simply carrying out their important work in the country.

The CPA says it is crucial to recognize that the actions of a few individuals can have far-reaching consequences for the country’s image on the global stage.

They added that South Sudan has been placed in a precarious position in terms of human rights violations and abuses.

“It is important to remember that every citizen of South Sudan has the right to freedom of expression, assembly, and association, as outlined in the Transitional Constitution (as amended in 2011), specifically in articles 24 and 25.”

A human rights organization concluded that addressing the human rights situation in the country requires the active participation of all stakeholders, including those responsible for preventing and addressing human rights violations and abuses.

