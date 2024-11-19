19th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Men’s Day: South Sudanese men urged not to hide inner struggles

Men’s Day: South Sudanese men urged not to hide inner struggles

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

Gender Activists Lam Deng and Data Gordon speak on Eye Radio's Dawn Show. Nov. 19, 2024. (Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio).

Gender activists are calling on South Sudanese men to speak out and show emotions about hardships facing them including gender based violence and economic hardships.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show on International Men’s Day, two activists said men in the country often tend to remain silent and hide their inner struggles due to fear of stigma.

Lam Deng, a Gender Champion with Non-Violence Peace Force, is encouraging men to speak out about their grievances in for them to get help and feel relieved. Mr. Deng said many men end up committing suicide instead of sharing their concerns with others.

“Men think they are not in a position to share what is harming them or how hot they feel regarding the situation they are in. If a man get into some problem, especially with the situation we are in now in South Sudan, we are facing a lot of hardship in one way or another,” he said.

“But, men are not open to discuss their challenges with their colleagues or with their relatives in a sense that if I share what is paining me with others, they will see me as a failure or as a weak person. We should aware people or our fellow men that let us be open to express our feeling.”

– ‘In funerals, it’s only women crying’ –

On his part, Data Gordon, the Executive Director of Men for Women organization, agreed with his cholleague’s evaluation and encourages fellow men to show healing emotions.

According to him, men are often taught not to show emotions and do not cry even in funerals, although they ache internally.

“You go to funeral it is only women crying, men don’t cry. But internally you feel so much pain you are going through. Currently the economic situation is worst and you know that a man is seen as a provider and a woman is not seen as a provider,” he said.

He said South Sudanese men face hardships resulting from the culture of dependency among relatives as they provide for family members, extended family and relatives.

“A man is seen as a provider and with the high dependency ratio in South Sudan, you find that a man has to provide not only for his family, but also for the extended family.”

“For example you work, you will find that a lot of your relatives are looking forward up to you, they relax and focus on you, they want you to be the one to feed them.”

“Any sickness, you have to provide medication and the pressure comes back to you. You do not complain, you do not speak out. So you have to speak out, they say problem shared is half-solved.”

November 19 is International Men’s Day – a global awareness day for many issues that men face, including parental alienation, abuse, homelessness, suicide, and violence, celebrated annually on November 19.

The 2024 theme is “Positive male Role Models”, highlights the importance of fostering open conversations about men’s mental health and creating supportive environments where men can thrive.

The day highlight the positive value men bring to the world, their families, and communities. It also emphasizes positive role models and raises awareness about men’s well-being.

 

 

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan 1

EU hands over $13.6-million Nyamlel Bridge to South Sudan

Published November 14, 2024

Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution 2

Former energy official calls for Nilepet’s dissolution

Published November 15, 2024

South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2 but miss out on AFCON spot 3

South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2 but miss out on AFCON spot

Published November 14, 2024

Kiir appoints 15-member team to Tumaini Initiative 4

Kiir appoints 15-member team to Tumaini Initiative

Published November 15, 2024

South Sudan holds forum on phasing out heavy reliance on oil 5

South Sudan holds forum on phasing out heavy reliance on oil

Published November 15, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cargo plane crash-lands at Lankien airstrip

Published 3 hours ago

Napwon urges rich nations to increase, ease access to climate finance

Published 4 hours ago

Officials downplay claims of Ugandan ARVs smuggling to South Sudan

Published 6 hours ago

Poorly equipped police, floods hinder efforts to rein in Tonj North violence: Mayom

Published 6 hours ago

NCRC engages in workshop on Fiscal Federalism

Published 8 hours ago

Men’s Day: South Sudanese men urged not to hide inner struggles

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.