Men’s Day: South Sudanese men urged not to hide inner struggles

Gender activists are calling on South Sudanese men to speak out and show emotions about hardships facing them including gender based violence and economic hardships.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show on International Men’s Day, two activists said men in the country often tend to remain silent and hide their inner struggles due to fear of stigma.

Lam Deng, a Gender Champion with Non-Violence Peace Force, is encouraging men to speak out about their grievances in for them to get help and feel relieved. Mr. Deng said many men end up committing suicide instead of sharing their concerns with others.

“Men think they are not in a position to share what is harming them or how hot they feel regarding the situation they are in. If a man get into some problem, especially with the situation we are in now in South Sudan, we are facing a lot of hardship in one way or another,” he said.

“But, men are not open to discuss their challenges with their colleagues or with their relatives in a sense that if I share what is paining me with others, they will see me as a failure or as a weak person. We should aware people or our fellow men that let us be open to express our feeling.”

– ‘In funerals, it’s only women crying’ –

On his part, Data Gordon, the Executive Director of Men for Women organization, agreed with his cholleague’s evaluation and encourages fellow men to show healing emotions.

According to him, men are often taught not to show emotions and do not cry even in funerals, although they ache internally.

“You go to funeral it is only women crying, men don’t cry. But internally you feel so much pain you are going through. Currently the economic situation is worst and you know that a man is seen as a provider and a woman is not seen as a provider,” he said.

He said South Sudanese men face hardships resulting from the culture of dependency among relatives as they provide for family members, extended family and relatives.

“A man is seen as a provider and with the high dependency ratio in South Sudan, you find that a man has to provide not only for his family, but also for the extended family.”

“For example you work, you will find that a lot of your relatives are looking forward up to you, they relax and focus on you, they want you to be the one to feed them.”

“Any sickness, you have to provide medication and the pressure comes back to you. You do not complain, you do not speak out. So you have to speak out, they say problem shared is half-solved.”

November 19 is International Men’s Day – a global awareness day for many issues that men face, including parental alienation, abuse, homelessness, suicide, and violence, celebrated annually on November 19.

The 2024 theme is “Positive male Role Models”, highlights the importance of fostering open conversations about men’s mental health and creating supportive environments where men can thrive.

The day highlight the positive value men bring to the world, their families, and communities. It also emphasizes positive role models and raises awareness about men’s well-being.

