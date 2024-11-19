NCRC engages in workshop on Fiscal Federalism

The members of the National Constitution Review Commission (NCRC) are currently engaged in discussions aimed at exploring practical approaches to fiscal federalism in South Sudan.

The four-day workshop, held under the framework of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan, is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of federalism and fiscal devolution in the context of constitution-making.

In a statement, Dr. Kathrin Maria Scherr, Director of the Max Planck Foundation, emphasized the significance of the workshop in advancing South Sudan’s constitutional process.

The workshop brings together both international and national experts to address key concepts and practical approaches to fiscal federalism.

Throughout the event, members of the NCRC will delve into foundational issues surrounding fiscal federalism, including South Sudan’s existing legal framework on the subject.

Key topics for discussion include the allocation of revenue-raising and expenditure powers, the management of natural resources, revenue-sharing systems, and the allocation of borrowing powers.

The final day of the workshop will focus on drawing lessons from comparative federal experiences and facilitating dialogue on the critical issues that emerge from the discussions.

This workshop is part of a broader effort to support South Sudan’s constitution-making process co-supported by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the Max Planck Foundation with financial support from the European Union and UNMISS.

Through this collaboration, the workshop aims to provide the NCRC with the tools and knowledge necessary to explain fiscal federalism to South Sudanese citizens in civic education and public consultation campaigns and ensure South Sudan’s constitutional framework promotes equitable and sustainable governance.