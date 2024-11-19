Kiir relieves 3 WES ministers, Nagero commissioner

President Salva Kiir has relieved four officials in Western Equatoria State including the ministers of Finance, Information, Public Service and the commissioner of Nagero County.

In a Republican Decree read on state-own SSBC, Kiir removed William Andriano Baiiki, the State’s Minister of Finance and Planning, Isaac Morshal Timon, the Minister of Information and Communications and Baziiye Tito Morisi, the Minister of Public Service and Human Resource Development.

Kiir appointed Baziiye Tito Morisi as the Minister of Finance and Planning, Elia Ozini Donato as the Minister of Information and Communications, and Isaac Morshal Timon as Minister of Public service and Human Resource Development, in a separate decree.

Former Finance Minister Andriano had been suspended by Governor Alfred Futuyo on November 5, 2024 over alleged absenteeism from the state.

Governor Futuyo also dismissed Mr. Adriano from SPLM-IO following months of internal disputes within the state party.

Meanwhile, President Kiir also relieved Nagero County Commissioner Gabriel Nvolo and appointed Henry Banga in his place.