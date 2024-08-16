Mayor Swaka prioritizes staff welfare for effective service delivery

The newly appointed mayor of Juba has pledged to prioritize the welfare of the City Council’s employees.

Johnson Swaka said this is to allow for effective provision of services to the citizens.

He added that 30 per cent of the Council’s budget will be channelled to staff.

Swaka made the remarks during his reception ceremony at Juba City Council yesterday.

“My priority is the human resources of the Juba city council. I shall work first for their welfare so that they can give services to their people,” Swaka said.

“30% of the budget is for them,30% is for the services and 40% is for development. I hope that God help me so that I realize these expectations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former mayor of Juba City has vowed to work closely with her successor for the betterment of Juba City.

Flora Gabriel Modi believes Mayor Johnson Swaka will transform Juba, citing his vast leadership experience.

“He is going to make a change in City Council, I am sure and if he needs our support, we came here as comrades and we know that whoever comes to the leadership, he will also go,” said Modi.

“I am telling you now congratulations and now I also want to give thanks to our governor for giving you this trust and we are behind you. If there is anything, we are ready to help you as citizens of Juba City,” he said.

For his part, Central Equatoria state Governor Augustino Jadalla directed the Mayor to work closely with the local councils in the areas and open roads within the city.

“Go and help the local councils in every area, this is the most important thing to do. If you do not register the whole of Juba, you will not get resources,” said Jadalla.

“Another thing is opening roads, roads must be opened. Kalisto has a strong history in the City Council so if you do not reach the level of Kalisto you will be seen anyhow, this is the truth am saying. Roads that were not opened should be opened,” he said.

On 14th August 2024, Governor Augustino Jadalla dismissed the Mayor of Juba Flora Gabriel Modi and appointed Johnson Swaka.

He also dismissed the 3 deputy mayors of Juba City Council without naming their replacement.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter