16th August 2024
‘Only one Rat’ misappropriating public funds, says lawmaker

Author : | Published: 3 hours ago

Hon. Joseph Lual Achuil, national member of parliament representing Warrap State from SPLM - Courtesy

A member of parliament has attributed the worsening economic situation to an unnamed individual accused of misappropriating public funds with impunity, stating that the executive should not be held responsible.

A member of parliament has attributed the worsening economic situation in the country to an unnamed individual who he believes is misappropriating public funds with impunity.

Joseph Lual Achuil argues that the individual is secretly taking large amounts of public money, worsening the financial crisis facing the nation.

He, however, did not provide evidence.

Hon. Lual expressed his frustration during a parliamentary sitting to discuss the looming hunger and economic challenges in the country on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

“The reason why we are here is to ask our brothers and sisters who are leading us in the executive to tell us what is the way out. The country is sinking,” Hon Lual said.

“The minister [of finance] went out after coming here two weeks ago, he went to go and fish, he caught some fish, but when he came, the fish disappeared the same way they always disappeared,” he said.

“I am appealing to you [MPs], these people [ministers] we are calling here are not responsible for all these things that we are talking about, let us get ourselves clear.

“There is only one Rat in this country that when money is brought, he takes it. Why are we afraid to tell ourselves why are we leaving this person to be the one taking the money that belongs to people [public],” he added.

“The money comes in and it goes all of us know why are we afraid not to tell the leadership this person taking the money, what is he doing with it.”

Hon. Lual’s statement has raised many questions within the parliament and among the public.

People are now wondering who this official might be and what steps will be taken to address these serious allegations.

The setting, which was meant to focus on finding solutions to the growing problems of hunger and economic instability, has now taken on a new urgency as the country grapples with both financial challenges and the implications of corruption within its government.

16th August 2024

