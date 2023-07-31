Marial describes Lam Akol ‘strategic member’ of liberation struggle

The Minister of Presidential Affairs has described Dr Lam Akol as a strategic member of the SPLM/A liberation struggle.

Dr Marial Benjamin made this remark after receiving Dr Lam Akol on behalf of President Salva Kiir.

The leader of the National Democratic Party returned home Monday, July 31, after spending years in Sudan.

In his remarks shortly after disembarking at Juba International Airport, Dr Lam pledged to fully commit to the implementation of the 2018 peace agreement as the country prepares for the 2024 general elections.

Dr Marial described the opposition leader as a strategic member of the liberation struggle.

“On behalf of the government of the Republic of South Sudan and on behalf of His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit, he has delegated me to come and meet our colleague Dr Lam Akol,”

“You know it is the same story of the liberation struggles since 1983 up to now, he has been also a co-member and very strategic member in our struggle.”

“He [Dr Lam Akol] has decided to come home and so the president said I must come to receive him. On behalf of Salva and the government and all the people of South Sudan,” he said.

“Brother Lam, you’re warmly welcome, this is your home and you came when the weather is very good.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Dr Lam Akol returns home, pledges commitment to peace deal Previous Post