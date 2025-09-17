Makuei dismisses UN report as ‘unsubstantiated’

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Minister of Information, Michael Makuei Lueth, has dismissed a new UN Human Rights Commission report on South Sudan as “unsubstantiated” and lacking credible evidence.

Makuei, who also serves as the official government spokesperson, told Eye Radio on Wednesday, September 17, that the report was not officially handed to the government but was instead released on social media.

The report, titled “Plundering a Nation: How Rampant Corruption Unleashed a Human Rights Crisis in South Sudan,” was released on Tuesday, September 16.

Based on two years of investigation and analysis, it alleges that South Sudan has received more than $25.2 billion in oil revenue alone since 2011.

However, the report states that corruption and the diversion of both oil and non-oil revenues have left millions of South Sudanese without basic services.

It warns that systemic corruption and a lack of accountability for economic crimes pose a major threat to peace in the country.

The UN says oil revenues are siphoned off through secret, off-budget schemes and politically connected contracts.

The report further alleges that systemic corruption by political elites has unleashed a human rights crisis, leaving education, health, and justice systems in crisis.

It notes that most civil servants are underpaid or not paid at all, while budget spending continues to favor political elites.

When contacted by Eye Radio this morning, Makuei questioned the methods used by the UN Commission to gather the information, stating, “There is nothing new about these so-called human rights organizations who claim to monitor and supervise the government.”

He added, “I will not be responding to all these because these are reports which I believe are not substantiated and have no real evidence to support their allegation. If they have any reports, then these reports are supposed to come to the government of South Sudan.”

Makuei reiterated that the government would not respond to a report it had only seen on social media, stating it would be in a position to respond only after officially receiving the report through the proper channels.