Juba County introduces new taxes on rentals, signposts, and slaughtering fees

The Commissioner of Juba County has issued a directive imposing new taxes on building plan approvals, service fees, rental charges, signpost permits, slaughtering fees, and other local revenues.

In the order issued yesterday and seen by Eye Radio, Commissioner Emmanuel Tete Ezbon said the directive sets a guideline for collecting revenues within Juba County.

He stated that the order will be enforced in Juba County and its Payams based on the 2024/2025 rate schedule and will take effect from 22nd September 2025.

The directive also covers royalties and town rates for companies, warehouses, factories, communication antennas, and shops.

It also includes charges on change of purpose and transfer of ownership, permits for commercial vehicles operating in Juba County, stickers, trading licenses, and other fees authorized by law.

The Commissioner tasked the Executive Director, Payam Directors, the business community, security organs, and the public to ensure full implementation of the order.

According to Tete, the measure is intended to strengthen revenue mobilization to improve service delivery and development in Juba County.

