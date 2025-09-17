Dr. John Garang University graduates first post-graduate class

Bor, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — The Dr John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology has graduated its inaugural class of postgraduate diploma students, with support from the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The inaugural cohort of 42 students, comprising 37 men and five women, was presided over by Eng. Kuol Manyang Juuk, Senior Presidential Advisor and Chairman of the university council.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio on Wednesday, September 17, Vice Chancellor Professor Abraham Matoch said that the graduation signifies academic excellence and growth at the university.

“It indicates that the university is fulfilling its objectives, and it means also that the university is improving to the standard level required universally,” Professor Matoch said.

“The university must have graduate studies because graduate studies are the institution of research, and we need to produce researchers.”

The Vice Chancellor explained that the postgraduate studies were a partnership between the university and the IOM, with the funding from the Royal Kingdom of the Netherlands covering the full cost of the program.

Dr John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology, located in Bor, Jonglei State, is one of five public universities in the country.

The university has temporarily suspended activities in the past due to a shortage of food for student meals.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Makuei dismisses UN report as ‘unsubstantiated’ Previous Post