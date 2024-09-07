Magwi man recovering after being circumcised by suspected ‘rats’

A 28-year-old man is positively responding to treatment after the foreskin of his private part was bizarrely circumcised by rats while sleeping in Magwi County of Eastern Equatoria State, a local official said.

The administrator of Lobone in Magwi, Okee Joseph, said the condition of the unidentified young man has improved, having returned from Kitgum hospital in Uganda, where he was referred for treatment.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Saturday, Okee said the survivor woke up in the morning only to find out that the foreskin of his private part has been chewed off by rats.

He said the 28-year-old suffered serious damage to the penis gland, leaving local doctors without a clue before he was referred for specialized treatment at Kitgum.

“After returning from a funeral place, this boy went to sleep into his room, when he slept in the morning house, his male organ foreskin and part of the gland has been consumed by rats that’s something miraculous,” he said.

“The top of his organ has been sucked (chewed) and he does not know. He was taken the Lobone PHCC, the issues became difficult for the doctors to work on until he was referred to Kitgum referral hospital in Uganda.”

He said the victim has been brought back from Uganda and his condition has improved, except that he is nursing wounds around the gland.

