Panyijar-Yirol East peace dialogue agrees 21 resolutions

An inter-communal peace dialogue between Panyijiar County in Unity State and Yirol East County in Lakes State concluded with more than 20 resolutions on addressing cattle raiding, revenge attacks, and other issues facing the neighbors.

The three-day peace forum was facilitated by the Ministry of Peace Building in collaboration with Dutch peace organization PAX and the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

It was attended by officials and delegates from the two states, including ministers, lawmakers, commissioners, chiefs, women, and cattle keepers.

The dialogue, themed ‘Living in Peace with Neighbors,’ agreed and signed 21 resolutions on establishing a border court to try criminals of cattle theft, murders, banditry, and collaboration to apprehend criminals from both states, among others.

Peter Gatchak Both, a traditional chief from Panyijar County in Unity State, said the sisterly communities must coexist in peace and harmony.

“I traveled from Panyijiar to Yirol East to take part in this dialogue, and I thank the peace partners UNMISS and PACT who organized this peace dialogue. Such a peace initiative will bring unity among the community in South Sudan.”

Gatchak also urged the national government to appeal to telecommunication networks to provide mobile phone networks in Panyijar County.

On his part, Chief Malek Aguet of Amongpiny Payam in Rumbek Center County said he has decided to take part in the dialogue in order to see lasting peace between his people and their Panyijiar neighbors.

“This is why we are here with chiefs, community elders, intellectuals, and youth from Panyijar County so that we discuss peace among the youth because these youths do kill themselves, children, and women over cattle,” he said.

“This is a reason; we came to meet and discuss how to stop this issue of violence and cattle raiding.”

Mr. Aguet said the cycle of killings and cattle rustling will never yield any fruit to both communities, adding that it must be stopped because it is causing more misery and division among the South Sudanese.

Cases of cattle-related violence have been reported between armed youth from both Panyijiar and Yirol East, leading to loss of lives, properties, and displacement in the past few years.

In March 2024, the national parliament endorsed a motion recommending swift unification and deployment of forces and countrywide disarmament following simultaneous incidents of inter-communal violence.

The motion was presented by Hon. Awel Mawien Atem regarding an incident of cattle raiding in Yirol East blamed on armed youth from Panyijiar.

The lawmaker alleged that armed men from Panyijiar County attacked the camp in April 2024, accusations that could not be immediately verified.

“What we are here for yesterday and today is that we have agreed to live in peace. We have resolved a few resolutions that will take our peace forward,” said Kuer Dhuor Machar, the paramount chief of Yirol East County.

Mr. Dhuor said Lakes State is currently hosting thousands of people displaced by flooding in Panyijiar, adding that the two communities have accepted to end hostilities and co-exist in peace.

“The outcome of today’s dialogue is one; we have agreed for the people of Panyijar maybe to come to Lakes State because they have been affected by flooding, and with that, there are a few reasons why peace is not going well.”

He further reiterated calls for mobile networks and road connectivity to enhance movement and social coexistence between Yirol East and Panyijiar.

“I have requested the government of South Sudan together with supporting partners and NGOs in South Sudan in order to construct the road from Yirol East to Panyijar to support the government in such cases of the criminals that are disturbing peace.”

“We are also asking the government of South Sudan, together with peace partners and the UN agencies and international organizations, to do some networking between Yirol East County, Rumbek North County, Panyijar County, Amongpiny Payam, and Mayiandit County.”

Ira Emmanuel Dila Damugi, Country Director for PAX South Sudan, said he is glad that the peace conference ended with crucial resolutions that could lead to lasting stability between the two communities.

“These resolutions; key of them is the recovery of cattle and then serving justice for people who have been hurt,” Dila said.

“Good news is that we don’t have organized cattle raiding. We only have criminals who are raiding cattle across two borders. That’s why one of the resolutions is that any person who has been convicted as a criminal across the two borders has to face justice.”

He suggested that the traditional justice system must identify criminals, and the Ministry of Local Government should suspend chiefs that are aiding the criminal activities.

“These are very critical roles. There is a big commitment from the community through the chiefs and also a big commitment from the local government to see that the chiefs have to carry out the duties.”

“We see it as a very important resource for us to build our communities and to build our own families. We should live as peaceful communities across the borders. This is what is needed for us to be able to develop.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Peacebuilding in Lakes State, Nyanhok Malou Marial, said she believes this peace dialogue will lead to sustainable peace and unity.

“We are so grateful to the government of Lakes State and that of Unity State. We actually know that this peace we have surely signed today is something we will work on, and we will extend it to other states that have not seen these wonderful resolutions,” she said.

