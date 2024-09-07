Govt to build earthquake warning center at Rajaf

The Minister of Mining has identified a site at Rajaf Payam in Juba County to establish a national earthquake warning center.

Martin Gama Abucha said the center will focus on educating citizens on how to respond in the event of an earthquake, and enhancing the country’s overall disaster preparedness.

Abucha said by setting up the facility, the government aims to equip the public with knowledge and tools to minimize risks and increase safety during seismic events.

According to him, the project is a proactive step in ensuring that communities are informed and prepared for natural disasters.

The Minister said his office has secured the site in Rajaf after conducting consultation with the local community.

However, it is not clear how much money will the project cost and when the project will kick off and end.

“This site is selected to install and establish an earthquake monitoring system. This earthquake early warning system will help the government inform the people correctly on earthquakes activities,” he said.

“We should also be able to measure the magnitude of the earthquake. This system was donated by the Sociological Society of India with support of the government of India and the entire Geological Society of South Sudan.”

The Ministry’s Director General Agnes Saphana Acting, said the institution is tasked with conducting geological studies, investigations, and mapping, all of which are essential for understanding the country’s mineral resources.

Ms. Saphana said the disaster early warning center will use a seismographic device donated by India.

“The Mining Act has mandated the minister of mining for carrying. This is more logical studies investigations and mapping for the country.”

“And this is part one main part of the responsibility and duties of my directors and I’m the one coordinating the establishment and installation of the seismograph.”

Earthquakes are caused by a sudden slip in cracks on the earth’s crust due to the slow movement of the tectonic plates. The movement releases stored-up ‘elastic strain’ energy in the form of seismic waves, which propagate through the Earth and cause the ground surface to shake.

Most parts of South Sudan’s Equatoria region are seismically active due to its proximity to the East African Rift valley system.

In October 2023, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 occurred in the in Juba’s southern suburb, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences

Also in May 2022, residents of Hai Matar in Juba reported apparent seismic movements, which were later determined as a 2.9 magnitude earthquake.

In 1990, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked South Sudan, the largest ever recorded in the country, followed by multiple aftershocks for months.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Rumbek East commissioner flee headquarters submerged by floods Previous Post