Governor of WBGs prioritizes youth empowerment through sports

The newly appointed governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal has identified youth empowerment through sports as one of his top priorities in his leadership of the state.



Emmanuel Primo Ukello said his administration will ensure support for all types of sports activities in the area.

This, according to him, will encourage young people to tap into their talents.

Ukello added that Western Bahr el Ghazal state is endowed with different talents that – if supported – can raise the flag of the state higher.

The governor – who was appointed by President Salva Kiir last Saturday replacing Sarah Cleto – said sports is a uniting factor.

“One of our priorities is sport, we will ensure that all types of sports are available in the state,” said Governor Emmanuel.

“Wau is a well-known town for sports, and we have experts, trainers and coaches in different fields of sports, we will make good use of them and seek their expertise,” he said.

“Sport is one of the most important activities in the state. As a governor and a young person, I have to put my hands together with all the youth, and all the activities they are embarking on are our collective responsibility,” he stated.

“I want to assure the youth in WBGs that I’m coming and I will join you for us to work together to ensure that the state is number one in sports in South Sudan.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Gov’t’s 4th Forum on Revenue Management proposes key reforms in revenue sharing and oil sector overhaul Previous Post