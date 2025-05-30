30th May 2025
CID officers told to stop shop inspections in Juba

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 5 hours ago

Assistant Inspector General for CID and Crime Prevention, Lt. Gen. Akok Noon Akok|Courtesy

The Assistant Inspector General for the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Crime Prevention has ordered an immediate halt to unauthorized inspections of shops by police officers in Juba’s markets.

In an internal directive dated May 9, later seen by Eye Radio, Lt. Gen. Akok Noon Akok warned officers under his command to refrain from such activities and urged them to exercise professionalism in enforcing the law.

“I have noticed that our officers and personnel from CID and Crimes Prevention are conducting daily inspections of shops in Juba markets, which is completely unacceptable, “he said.

Gen. Akok said that the operations were illegal and harmful to business operations.

“These activities must be stopped immediately as they negatively impact the business environment. Our officers and personnel must demonstrate professionalism in enforcing the law,” he added.

He further warned that any CID officer or personnel suspected of misconduct or illegal activity in the markets would face immediate investigation.

Lt. Gen. Akok stressed that the image and credibility of the South Sudan National Police Service must be protected and called for urgent compliance with his orders.

The warning comes amid complaints by business owners about alleged harassment by law enforcement personnel in some parts of the capital.

30th May 2025

