3rd July 2024
Kupera chief killed, suspects arrested, says Lainya Commissioner

Kupera chief killed, suspects arrested, says Lainya Commissioner

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

Crime barricade tape. | Courtesy.

Two suspects have been arrested  in connection with the killing of a traditional chief in  Kupera Payam in Central Equatoria State at the weekend, according to Lainya County Commissioner.

Emmanuel Khamis Richard told Eye Radio Wednesday that Wundu Boma Chief, Nelson Lupai was killed on Saturday night.

He said two suspects – a woman and a man are related to the deceased chief with whom they had been staying together.

Khamis said the incident was likely a result of family misunderstanding.

“It was on Saturday late in the midnight we received an information of a domestic violence within one of the families. When we sent our security to find out,  we realized the late chief Nelson Lupai Jibidayo was killed by one of the male suspects who was staying with him in the same house.

” It was also indicated that a female suspect provided aid to the male suspect who committed the crime. So was also arrested her on Sunday Morning and she is detained at Kupera police station.”

Khamis said the security forces were this morning bringing the suspects to the police headquarters in Lainya for investigation.

“We have send a car with crime office,r and the CID personnel to go to Kupera  and ot collect more information and bring the suspects to the police headquarters in Lainya so that the investigation is completed.

“The investigation will establish why that young man was bold enough to kill his own relative,” adding that “The case will be referred to the court in Yei because we do not have a Judge in Lainya that can try such kind of cases,” added the county official.

