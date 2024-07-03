3rd July 2024
Catholic Church establishes Bentiu Diocese, appoints Clergy Carlassare its Bishop

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 46 mins ago

Rt. Rev. Christian Carlassare now Bishop of the new Diocese of Bentiu - Courtesy

The Catholic Church has established a new Diocese in Bentiu of Unity State, and appointed the former Rumbek clergy Christian Carlassare as the Bishop, according to a report from Catholic Radio Network.

The announcement was made Wednesday, 3rd July 2024, in Bentiu town by Bishop Stephen Nyodho of Malakal.

Bentiu was previously under the administration of the Malakal Diocese in Upper Nile State.

This means, His Lordship Christian Carlassare will now shift from Rumbek in Lakes State to Unity State’s capital Bentiu

South Sudan’s Catholic Church previously had seven dioceses.

They included Juba, led by Cardinal Stephen Ameyu Martin Mule and Rt. Rev. Santo Loku Pio as Auxiliary Bishop; Tambura – Yambio, led by Rt. Rev. Edward Hiiboro Kussala; Wau, led by Matthew Romijio Adam; Malakal, led by Rt. Rev. Stephen Nyodho Ador; Yei, led by Rt. Rev. Erkolano Lodu Tombe; Torit, led by Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Bernardino Lowi Napeta; and Rumbek.

3rd July 2024

