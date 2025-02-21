21st February 2025
You are here: Home  |  Sports   |   Koryom beat Al Hilal 2-1 to go second in SSPL

Koryom beat Al Hilal 2-1 to go second in SSPL

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 47 mins ago

Koryom-Al Hilal match.

Koryom FC Bor secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Al-Hilal Wau at Juba National Stadium on Thursday, further deepening the latter’s struggles in the South Sudan Premier League.

The win has pushed Koryom to second place with 25 points, while Al-Hilal Wau remains in 13th place with just 7 points after 12 weeks of competition.

Al-Hilal Wau started the match with intensity, while Koryom adopted a more cautious approach, waiting for their opponent to commit forward before exploiting the spaces left behind.

Through the first few minutes of the game, Koryom pressed the opponents hard and became more dominant in attack.

The first goal came in the dying moments of the first half when Al-Hilal Wau was awarded a penalty after Issam was brought down inside the box. Fadl confidently converted the spot-kick, giving Al-Hilal a 1-0 lead before halftime at 45+3.

The second half saw a drop in rhythm from both teams, with play becoming more direct and disorganized. Despite this, Koryom remained the more dangerous side, exploiting Al Hilal’s defensive weaknesses, particularly their vulnerability in aerial duels and lack of defensive coordination.

Koryom’s equalizer came from Christopher Kiirya at 75 minutes, utilizing an opportunity created by Al-Hilal’s defensive disorganization.

The defensive struggles continued for Al-Hilal, with poor marking, weak positioning, and an overall lack of cohesion at the back. Koryom shifted their tactical approach by increasing ball circulation through short, dynamic passes and exploiting half-spaces with vertical plays.

The winning goal arrived when Ahmed finished off a well-orchestrated offensive, having received a key pass from Abraham before clinically slotting the ball into the net with a one-touch finish to male it 2-1 for Bor team at 78 minutes.

Christopher Kiirya, who played a key role in Koryom’s victory, was named Man of the Match and comes second in the league’s top scorers with seven goals, trailing only Mohamed Musa of Merreikh Bentiu with eight.

 

