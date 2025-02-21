23rd February 2025
VP Bol says civil servants to receive salary next month, vows timely payment

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: February 21, 2025

From Left to Right: Dr. Martin Elia Lomoru, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel, Vice President for Economic Cluster; and Dr. Marial Dongrin, Minister of Finance and Planning, speaking to the media following a meeting with President Salva Kiir on Friday, February 21, 2025 – Courtesy of the Office of the President.

The Vice President and Chairperson of the Economic Cluster, has announced that civil servants and organized forces will receive timely salary payments starting next month, according to a statement from the Office of the President.

Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel announced on Friday, February 21, after a meeting with President Salva Kiir Mayardit, that the government is committed to restoring confidence in its wage payment system, including timely salary disbursements for both civil servants and organized forces.

Beginning in March, salaries will be consistently paid on the 24th of each month, a crucial step towards improving public service delivery, and administrative efficiency, and implementing broader economic reforms.

Dr Bol Mel also revealed a plan to address outstanding salary arrears progressively.

In addition to salary reforms, the Vice President outlined key economic interventions, such as diversifying the economy through investment in non-oil sectors, enforcing financial regulations to ensure fiscal responsibility, and introducing a biometric payment system to enhance salary transparency.

Other planned initiatives include integrating the banking system to streamline financial operations and establishing a wage bill monitoring system for better payroll management.

In a statement released by the office of the President, President Kiir reaffirmed his strong commitment to these reforms, emphasizing their critical role in driving economic transformation and fostering a more resilient national economy.

It stated that the President also called on all stakeholders, including the private sector and civil society, to support and adopt these initiatives for the benefit of the nation.

