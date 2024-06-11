11th June 2024
US Global Media, VOA commence Mobile Journalism training in Juba

Author: Stephen Omiri | Published: 3 hours ago

A trainer engages with a journalist during Mobile Journalism training in Juba on June 11, 2024. Credit: Charles Wote/Eye Radio

The United States Agency for Global Media and Voice of America has commenced a 3-day mobile journalism training in Juba for 21 South Sudanese journalists drawn from independent, community, and faith-based radio stations.

The training, which began on Tuesday, aims to give journalists the skills and knowledge they need in mobile journalism, content creation, and storytelling.

Topics covered include but are not limited to, visual storytelling, multimedia storytelling, digital content strategy, digital monetizing, and social media monetizing.

Other topics include the fundamentals of mobile reporting, mobile publishing and distribution, citizen journalism, and audio or podcast monetization.

Legacy media, such as Eye Radio, are increasingly adopting mobile journalism due to the influence of social media and the ease of breaking news on mobile phones.

Research from Finland found that, compared to television crews seeking interviews, 34% to 21% of people were willing to give talks to mobile journalists.

The same study revealed that 5.65 billion, or 69.7 percent, of the 8.10 billion people are unique mobile phone subscribers.

The research shows that a growing number of people consume news on their mobile devices.

This is forcing legacy media to align with current consumption trends by ensuring that the content is optimized for mobile viewing.

Mobile journalism has several advantages, including the ability to report live from the scene and publish real-time updates, audience engagement, flexibility, and accessibility.

The managing director of Media Authority, Elijah Alier, said mobile journalism is not the future but the present.

Alier called on journalists to embrace mobile journalism and create compelling content that resonates with audiences.

“Since we will be talking about mobile journalism in South Sudan, there are a few concerns that were addressed here and there, and I have been getting from the media some days back that we have given instructions not to use mobile phones:” said Alier

“Sometimes people are taken out of context; all of you are free to use mobile phones for your media activities,” he added.

MD Elijah Alier was speaking in Juba when he officially declared a 3-day training open.

