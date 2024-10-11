11th October 2024
Kiir urges new governor to seek amicable solutions for Warrap's issues

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir welcomed the newly sworn-in Governor of Warrap State, Francis Marial Abur, at State House on Friday, October 11, 2024 — Courtesy of the Office of the President

President Salva Kiir has instructed the newly appointed Governor of Warrap State, Francis Marial Abur, to seek amicable solutions to the state’s pressing challenges.

Francis Marial Abur was appointed as the Governor of Warrap State by presidential decree on Wednesday, following the arrival of the previously designated governor, Akol Koor, in Juba from a foreign trip.

This decision followed President Kiir’s revocation of Akol Koor’s appointment as governor of Warrap, just one week after he was dismissed from his role as Director-General of the National Security Service’s Internal Bureau.

In a statement from the Office of the President, Salva Kiir directed Governor Marial to urgently address the persistent cycle of violence impacting the region.

He emphasized the importance of leveraging both political authority and elder status to promote peace and unity within the state.

“You must find amicable solutions to the issues in Warrap,” President Kiir stated, stressing the need for collaborative efforts to end revenge conflicts.

He highlighted the critical importance of stability and safety, particularly for vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly as the governor begins his term.

The President’s remarks came in response to calls from intellectuals in Warrap, who expressed hope that Governor Marial would unite communities and engage all stakeholders to heal the state’s divisive politics.

Kiir’s appeal underscores the urgent need for a peaceful environment, directing the governor to take decisive action as both a leader and a community elder to restore stability in Warrap State.

