Kiir urges new governor to seek amicable solutions for Warrap’s issues

Francis Marial Abur was appointed as the Governor of Warrap State by presidential decree on Wednesday, following the arrival of the previously designated governor, Akol Koor, in Juba from a foreign trip.
This decision followed President Kiir’s revocation of Akol Koor’s appointment as governor of Warrap, just one week after he was dismissed from his role as Director-General of the National Security Service’s Internal Bureau.
In a statement from the Office of the President, Salva Kiir directed Governor Marial to urgently address the persistent cycle of violence impacting the region.
