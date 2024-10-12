222 South Sudanese, Rwandan officers trained on airport security, riots management

At least 120 police officers from the South Sudan National Police Service (SSNPS) and 102 officers from the Rwanda National Police (RNP) completed joint training in aviation security and public order management in Kigali on Friday.

The police trainees undertook the two-month courses as part of a capacity building partnership for law enforcement agents of the two countries, according to The New Times, a Rwanda-based English newspaper.

About 99 police officers, including 60 from South Sudan and 39 from Rwanda, completed aviation security course conducted at the Counter Terrorism Training Centre (CTTC) Mayange, in Bugesera District.

Other 123 officers–63 from Rwanda and 60 from South Sudan–were trained in Public Order Management at the Police Training School (PTS) Gishari in Rwamagana District.

Rwandan Inspector General of Police (IGP) CG Felix Namuhoranye, thanked the leadership of South Sudan National Police Service for the trust in RNP to partner in capacity building, while speaking at the closing of the courses at the Police Training School.

“This joint training is a testament to our mutual dedication to strengthening public safety and security,” Namuhoranye said, noting that the transnational nature of modern crimes requires collaboration, training together, sharing experience.

“Cooperation between South Sudan and Rwanda as well as our two Police institutions, exemplifies this spirit where the stability of one country is inseparable from the security of another,” the Police chief said.

He challenged the trainees to share the acquired skills and knowledge with their colleagues in their respective institutions to enhance efforts in maintaining public order and safeguarding critical infrastructures.

Namuhoranye reportedly reiterated RNP’s willingness and commitment to continue collaborating in advancing shared interests in safety and security of the two countries.

On his part, SSNPS Assistant Inspector General for Human Resource and Training Gen. Jackson Elia, thanked the RNP and the government of Rwanda for the continued support to develop the capacity of South Sudan police.

“This demonstrates your commitment to service and carrying out law enforcement functions in a manner that guarantees the safety and security of the people,” Gen Elia said.

