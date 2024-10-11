Forwarders Association launches constitution to boost professionalism

The South Sudan Freight Forwarders Association has officially launched its newly amended Constitution, a pivotal step towards structuring the freight forwarding industry and elevating its professionalism.



Advocate John Nyang emphasized that this updated Constitution, derived from the original 2018 document, includes key amendments designed to meet the evolving needs of the sector.

On Friday, October 11, 2024, the General Assembly of Freight Forwarders unanimously approved the new Constitution, reflecting strong support across the industry.

The revised Constitution introduces essential provisions that clearly define the regulations governing the relationships between freight forwarders and their clients.

It also underscores the importance of operating within established legal and ethical frameworks, promoting fair practices and accountability.

“Today, we launched the South Sudan Freight Forwarders Association Constitution, which reflects our commitment to professionalism,” Nyang stated.

“It addresses crucial aspects such as the duties of clearance agents and the rights of clients while ensuring compliance with government regulations regarding taxes and fees.”

The association, representing 287 customs clearance professionals, including 50 women, operates across 12 border points in South Sudan.

The launch event was held under the theme “Shaping the Freight Forwarders Industry into Professionalism,” highlighting the need for unity and high professional standards within the sector.

Ropani Florence Luate, who has been operating at Juba International Airport since 2013, noted the progress and ongoing challenges in the industry.

While advancements like digital data input have improved operations, issues like unreliable power and poor network connectivity remain significant hurdles.

Florence urged the government to enhance power supply and install a reliable network system to streamline the clearance process.

Mawa Moses, President of the South Sudan Freight Forwarders Association, stressed the importance of organization within the industry.

He called for the development of customs clearance curricula in universities and training institutions to equip agents with the necessary skills.

Moses also addressed the challenges posed by foreign brokers, advocating for the new Constitution to protect the interests of all clearance agents and foster a more structured industry.

“Today marks a significant milestone as we launch our Constitution,” Moses said. “It is crucial that we work towards a more organized and professional freight forwarding sector in South Sudan.”

