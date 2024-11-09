Kiir relieves South Sudan’s only female governor, Sarah Cleto

President Salva Kiir relieved South Sudan’s only female governor – Sarah Cleto of Western Bahr el Ghazal State on recommendation of the SPLM-IO and named Emmanuel Okello in her place amid concerns about diminishing women representation in the government.

Kiir transferred Ms. Cleto to the Council of States in a similar decree. Following her removal, Ms. Cleto penned letters to the principals, thanking them for the trust and opportunity to serve the country.

In October, stakeholders at the peace monitoring mechanism R-JMEC said transitional government must uphold the 35% quota for women’s representation, suggesting that any female officeholder relieved should be replaced by a woman rather than a man.

The concern was raised during discussions on enforcing gender balance in political and legislative positions, and ensuring that women play a central role in the country’s leadership and peacebuilding processes.

Stakeholders warned that replacing women leaders with male appointees would undermine gender equity efforts which are crucial to peacebuilding and governance.

The demand also aligns with resolutions from the recent National Conference on Women, Peace and Security, which reinforced that women’s full involvement in governance is crucial to achieving lasting peace in South Sudan.

Meanwhile, the president relieved Deputy Finance Minister Agok Makur and named Bech George Anyak as his replacement. Mr. Makur was appointed as a member of the national parliament to succeed Akuch Majier Manyiel, who resigned.

Meanwhile, the president relieved Undersecretary in the Ministry of Roads and Bridges Philip Thon and replaced him with John Chol.

Kiir also revoked the appointment of two national lawmakers from the South Sudan Opposition Alliance; Hon. Bol Duop Nyot and Changkuoth Bichiock.

Mr Bichiock was recently expelled from his Federal Democratic Party (FDP) over alleged gross misconduct. Tut Gatkek Tut has been appointed as a member of the national parliament on SSOA ticket.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Eye Radio journalist targeted in daylight phone robbery on Jebel-Custom Road Previous Post