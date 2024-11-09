Cabinet approves $250,000 to finance sports conference

The Council of Ministers approved $250,000 in a meeting on Friday to finance the upcoming sports conference aimed to mobilize private sector funding for sports in the country.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Jacob Geng presented a memo requesting the funding at the meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir, according to information minister, Michael Makuei.

Makuei said the conference aiming to secure support for South Sudan’s national basketball, football, volleyball, and athletics teams for both men and women.

“These sports financial conferences will be held here in Juba to support national teams’ Men and Women in Basket Ball football Ball volleyball Ball and Athletics,” Makuei said, addressing reporters.

“The Minister of Youth and Sports requested $250,000 for the preparation of the conference and to enable the Ministry to invite the participants whom he will appeal to and request to fund and support these National Teams.”

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is hosting a major sports conference at the Bank of South Sudan’s conference hall in Juba from November 26–28, 2024.

The conference will bring together delegates from South Sudan and neighboring countries and focus on sharing insights and exploring opportunities to advance sports development in the region.

The event – a collaboration between the National Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Bank of South Sudan with support from the Bankers Association – will emphasize innovative strategies to revitalize the sports sector and attract investments.

