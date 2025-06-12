12th June 2025
Kiir instructs agriculture ministry to supply farmers with tractors

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 6 hours ago

Some of the 104 tractors procured by the Government of South Sudan to boost agricultural productivity and support farmers across the country - courtesy

President Salva Kiir has instructed the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to supply tractors and farm equipment to farmers in a bid to enhance food security and promote large-scale local food production across the country.

President Kiir emphasized the importance of empowering farmers to produce food locally, highlighting the need to shift away from reliance on food imports.

He underscored that equipping farmers with the necessary tools would not only improve food availability but also contribute to national stability and economic growth.

The directive of the head of state was issued during a meeting with Unity State Governor, Riek Bim Top, during which the President was briefed on the current state of affairs in the area, including the progress of agricultural activities in the state.

In April, the Economic Cluster approved SSP 62 billion to support farming activities ahead of the rainy season.

Following the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Lily Albino Akol, directed all state governors and chief administrators to allocate 250,000 hectares of land each for agricultural use.

Last month, the Minister of Agriculture said 104 tractors received in April from the Ministry of Finance will be distributed to agricultural associations and cooperatives, and not to individuals.

Hussein Abdelbagi, said the move aims to strengthen organized farming and increase productivity across the country.

He made this announcement after President Salva Kiir directed his ministry to speed up investment in the agriculture sector to improve the livelihoods of farmers and boost local food production.

In May 2015, President Kiir donated 1,000 tractors to the Ministry of Agriculture as part of an earlier initiative to boost food production.

Since then, farmers across the country have consistently raised concerns about conflicts, insufficient government support, particularly in pest control, access to fuel, and lack of a stable market for their produce.

12th June 2025

