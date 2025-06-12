12th June 2025
270 lawyers sworn in after passing licensing exams

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 7 hours ago

Among the licensed lawyer, 50 are females|Courtesy

270 lawyers, including 50 women on Thursday took the oath of office after successfully passing the screening test administered in recent months.

The oath taking was administered before Dr. James Alala, Supreme Court Justice representing the Chief Justice, Dr. Benjamin Pak Deng.

187 lawyers, including 40 women, had taken the test as part of the licensing process for legal practice.

The examination was overseen by a committee comprising two representatives from the Ministry of Justice, four senior lawyers, four Judiciary representatives, and the Bar Chairperson.

According to Arop Malueth, Chairperson of the South Sudan Bar Association, since February, the association has administered exams to about 40 lawyers per week to assess their knowledge of legal principles and courtroom procedures.

The tests included written and oral components, covering laws, criminal procedures, and mock court hearings.

The Vice President and Chair of the Infrastructure Cluster, Taban Deng Gai, has called on newly sworn-in advocates to maintain integrity and champion the rule of law in their legal practice.

Speaking as the guest of honor at the swearing-in and enrolment ceremony of newly admitted advocates to the South Sudan Bar Association, General Taban urged the lawyers to promote justice in the execution of their duties.

“As you go about your work, please serve the interest of the public without undermining your own. Your interest should align with the public good. Integrity is very important, and the role of law is vital.  You must upgrade your experience, and you can also engage in self-training,” said Taban Deng.

The ceremony was held under the theme: “Sworn to Serve Justice, Integrity, and Upholding the Rule of Law.”

Successful candidates can now practice advocay, while those who fail must retake the exam.

