Kiir directs JEDCO reforms to cut tariffs and improve electricity services

President Salva Kiir has directed the Power Purchase Committee to implement reforms at JEDCO, aiming to reduce token charges and improve electricity services for citizens.

The directive came after a meeting where the committee reported on its review of the power purchase agreement between the government and the Ezra Construction and Development Group.

President Kiir established the committee in May to review the agreement for the 100-megawatt power generation and distribution project in Juba, signed with Ezra Construction and Development Group Company.

The committee was tasked with assessing the terms and conditions of the agreement between the Ministry of Energy and Dams and the company, and investigating the causes of high electricity tariffs and related charges.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Office of the President, Undersecretary in the Ministry of Energy and Dams, Madhieu Acuil Mawien, said the president instructed the committee to reassess and align the terms of the power agreement.

He added that several recommendations, including tariff reductions and a review of the power distribution structure through Juba Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO), will be implemented.

JEDCO, a public-private partnership between the government and Ezra Construction & Development Group (ECGD), is the main electricity supplier in Juba.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter