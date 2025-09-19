Dr Machar’s court trial set to begin on Monday – legal team

The suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar will be presented in court for trial on Monday next week, his legal team has told Eye Radio.

Kur Lual Kur, one of the lead defence lawyers for Dr Machar and other accused, said the government has informed his team that legal proceedings will begin at 9:00 AM on Monday, September 22, in a special court in Juba.

Speaking to Eye Radio this afternoon, Kur said he met with Dr Machar and the other clients three times this week and described them as being in good health and prepared for the proceedings.

“The court proceedings will begin on Monday, with the first session scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on that day. A court summons has been served to all the accused, and they have received the notices and are ready for the session. All details about the court, its formation order, its president, and the judges will be revealed on Monday.

“In the first session, we will also learn about the members of the court, its powers, and its authorities, which will be clarified in the court formation order issued by the Chief Justice,” he to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview this afternoon.

Dr Machar, the leader of the SPLM-IO, was suspended last week after the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs indicted him, detained Minister of Petroleum Puot Kang Chuol, and several other opposition officials.

According to the indictment, Dr Machar and his co-accused face charges including murder, treason, conspiracy, financing terrorist acts, acts against state authorities, and crimes against humanity.

The charges relate to deadly clashes in Nasir County, Upper Nile State, in March, which left an SSPDF general and hundreds of soldiers dead.

He added that during the session, the court’s president and members will be formally identified, and the powers and duties of the special court, established by the Chief Justice, will be clarified.

