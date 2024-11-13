Kiir assures Ruto amid fear about Tumaini Initiative’s fate

Kenyan President William Ruto said on Tuesday he received a special message from President Kiir through his envoy – allaying concerns over the South Sudan government’s failure to send its delegation for the resumption of peace talks in Nairobi.

On November 11, the South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance said the transitional government delegation did not turn up for the expected resumption of the negotiations – even after the two leaders agreed to finalize the peace process.

Lt. Gen. Lazarus Sumeiywo, the Chief Mediator of Head of High-level Mediation for South Sudan had announced that parties may sign an agreement in two weeks as directed by Kiir and Ruto when they met in Juba on November 6.

The government’s failure to send its delegation without official explanation, has been a cause for concern, despite speculations that it is apparently because the negotiating team is awaiting the appointment of its leader after Albino Mathom Ayuel was sacked.

“Received a special message from President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan through Special Envoy and Minister for Presidential Affairs Choi Ajongo, State House, Nairobi,” said President Ruto in a social media statement without disclosing the message.

He added that the search for lasting peace in South Sudan is of paramount importance to its citizens and the East African region and that the Tumaini Initiative “continues to offer leadership for this noble task.”

On Monday, an activist called on President Kiir to swiftly appoint a head of government delegation to the Tumaini Initiative after sacking Mr. Mathom. Edmund Yakani, the Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), pointed out that the initiative’s framework, which includes nine protocols, is under threat due to debates about whether to renegotiate these protocols. He emphasized that any upcoming team leader should be someone with a record of supporting, or at least not opposing the initiative to ensure smooth and effective leadership. The unity government and South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) and other stakeholders, kicked off negotiations in May 2024 to bring about lasting peace incorporating all the holdout groups that have not signed the 2018 peace deal. But the process, known as the Tumaini Initiative, stalled since mid-June after the SPLM-IO withdrew, citing some protocols and proposed institutions that are allegedly parallel or replacing some of those under the R-ARCSS. The main peace partner also said the Nairobi peace process undermined the sovereignty of South Sudan by establishing five institutions with the head and deputies to be appointed by the regional body, IGAD. After the transitional government failed to hold elections and extended its tenure by two years, civil society organizations and diplomatic missions pressured President Kiir to resume the Kenya-mediated peace talks and form an inclusive government that will transition the country to lasting peace. The international community including Troika countries have voiced their support to the Tumaini Initiative, adding that the Nairobi peace talks should continue and absorb non-signatories to the revitalized peace agreement.

