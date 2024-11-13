13th November 2024
Economy | News   |   'Budget for elites!': Public rejects tax-raising fiscal year budget

‘Budget for elites!’: Public rejects tax-raising fiscal year budget

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 5 hours ago

Finance Minister Marial Dongrin presents budget ceiling to Speaker Nunu Kumba|Courtesy

Some members of the public have rejected the national budget for the Fiscal Year 2024-2025 introducing tax hike, arguing that it has prioritized government interest instead of the needs of common people.

On Monday, the National Legislature passed a 4.2 trillion South Sudan pounds budget, which introduces increased taxes, fees and other levies on various goods and services.

Some members of parliament raised concerns about the potential impact on citizens already grappling with economic hardships.

Speaking during a Roundtable Discussion hosted by Eye Radio, several citizens expressed frustration with the budget, describing it as disconnected from the realities faced by ordinary South Sudanese.

One of the participants, Rose Wasuk, said the tax hike on essential goods and service could worsen the cost of living, adding to the financial strain on families across the country.

“This increase will kill us; it’s not because they want to develop the country, but we are going to suffer and die because of these higher taxes. We are not happy with the tax hike,” she said.

“The government should see us as its people and reduce taxes because we are struggling to survive with our children. Where are we supposed to get the money? First, we don’t have salaries, and second, we are tired. Let them understand that people are dying every day in residential areas.”

Abi Abdul-Karim believes the financial year budget will not serve ordinary South Sudanese who been unpaid for one year, but the interest of government.

“It does not represent us because the government is not paying civil servants’ salaries, the government doesn’t support national traders or local vendors, and there’s no support for farmers or small-scale sellers,” she said.

“The tax increase is harmful; people are suffering. There’s no food, no medicine, no healthcare, children are staying home because there are not attending schools, and there’s rising crime rate because people have no money.”

Many participants at the discussion called for a more transparent and inclusive budgetary approach that would better consider the economic conditions facing citizens.

They also said the national budget has been a tool for raising government for politicians instead of the resources being used to meet the urgent needs like healthcare, education, and job creation.

Another woman named Farida agreed that the budget will only worsen the dire economic situation already facing South Sudanese.

“We have complained, but nobody is listening. They have increased taxes, and this will be hard on us because even before we complained, they didn’t listen to us,” she said.

Another participant criticized the government’s failure to sensitize the ordinary South Sudanese like her on governance issues and how their resources are being managed.

“They said the budget is passed, but we don’t understand how it was passed without clearing the arrears. The year is almost over, and they still haven’t cleared last year’s arrears,” said another.

“We don’t even know if the budget is really passed or not; we’re just hearing things, and we don’t understand what is happening in South Sudan.”

The new budget may soon be signed into law by President Kiir despite concerns from several lawmakers, the public and civic groups advocating for a revised fiscal plan that prioritizes social welfare over revenue generation.

 

13th November 2024

