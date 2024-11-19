Kenyan Catholic bishops reject political donations

In a statement read in all churches within the Archdiocese on November 17, 2024, Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (KCCB) emphasized the importance of preserving the Church’s independence and sanctity, as well as the ethical concerns surrounding political contributions.
On Sunday, the Archdiocese announced the rejection of several donations made at Soweto Catholic Church, in accordance with KCCB directives and the Public Fundraising Appeals Bill 2024.
These include the donation of Ksh. 200,000 to the Parish Choir and Missionary Council by Nairobi Governor Sakaja and a Ksh. 600,000 donation from President Ruto to the same entities.
Mr. Ruto also contributed Ksh. 2 million to the Fathers’ House construction. It was indicated that the president announced an additional Ksh. 3 million pledge for additional construction and a parish bus donation.
Archbishop Philip A. Anyolo turned down the pledges and emphasized the Church’s strong opposition to using its platforms for political gain, Citizen Digital reported.
The Archdiocese confirmed that any funds previously received in violation of these directives would be returned to donors and urged politicians not to use the pulpit for rhetoric, claiming that such actions jeopardise the sanctity of religious spaces.
The Church emphasised its role as a neutral institution free of external influence, as well as its obligation to reject any contributions that jeopardise its integrity or perpetuate unethical behaviour.
The Church urged political leaders to focus on critical national issues such as political squabbles, corruption, human rights violations, broken promises, overtaxation, and misplaced priorities.
