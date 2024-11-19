Kenyan Catholic bishops reject political donations

In a statement read in all churches within the Archdiocese on November 17, 2024, Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (KCCB) emphasized the importance of preserving the Church’s independence and sanctity, as well as the ethical concerns surrounding political contributions.

On Sunday, the Archdiocese announced the rejection of several donations made at Soweto Catholic Church, in accordance with KCCB directives and the Public Fundraising Appeals Bill 2024.

These include the donation of Ksh. 200,000 to the Parish Choir and Missionary Council by Nairobi Governor Sakaja and a Ksh. 600,000 donation from President Ruto to the same entities.

Mr. Ruto also contributed Ksh. 2 million to the Fathers’ House construction. It was indicated that the president announced an additional Ksh. 3 million pledge for additional construction and a parish bus donation.