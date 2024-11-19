19th November 2024
Activist urges non-violence, dialogue btw SPLA-IO factions in WBGs

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 hours ago

Map of Western Bahr el Ghazal State. (-)

Activist Edmund Yakani has called for calm and dialogue within the SPLA-IO in Western Bahr el Ghazal State following reported discontent of one faction regarding the recent appointment of Emmanuel Primo Okello as governor.

On November 8, President Kiir removed Sarah Cleto from her position and appointed Mr. Ukelo who hails from the same Wau County as the former governor.

Following the appointment, reports emerge that the new governor does not meet the aspirations of some sections of the communities and that he will not be allowed to land in Wau.

On Monday, the SPLA-IO Spokesperson in Western Bahr el Ghazal State Col. Uku Manwee said its camp is loyal to the newly appointed governor, refuting allegations that the military group is opposing its political leadership’s choice.

However, Brig. Gen. Gabriel Bol Wek, Commander of SPLA-IO troops in the eastern bank of Watho-lelo of Jur River County said they rejected the new appointment and vowed not to take part in the reception.

Gen. Wek said they do not back the decision to appoint Mr. Ukelo as governor because he hails from the same payam where the former governor is from.

Mr. Yakani, the Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), voiced concerns over reports that a military faction in the state has rejected the appointment over alleged lack of consultation.

He urged the SPLA-IO leadership and members to avoid actions that could lead to violence or destabilize the region and prioritize dialogue over violence in addressing their concerns. He emphasized the importance of maintaining public safety and stability in the state.

Yakani is now urging all parties to remain calm and committed to finding a peaceful resolution to the dispute, ensuring that the hard-earned stability in Western Bahr el Ghazal is not undermined.

 

