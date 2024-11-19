Tonj North pupils managed to sit for CPE exams: says govt

Warrap State government has confirmed that all pupils in the state have managed to sit for their 2024-2025 Certificate of Primary Education examination including students in Tonj North County despite the challenges of floods and insecurity.

On Monday, the National Examination Council expressed worry over the fate of 43 pupils who did not show up at the examination centers in the morning of yesterday in Tonj North.

NEC Secretary General Simon Nyok Deng reported during the launch of the exams that inter-communal violence in Tonj North might prevent the learners from taking part in the primary-leaving exams.

However, the state minister of information William Wol Mayom said all learners have reported to examination center and sat the first paper.

Mr. Mayom said the exams was administered smoothly despite ongoing insecurity in Balabek Payam of Tonj North.

“According to the explanation of the Minister of General Education, she was saying that the whole of the candidates of 2024 have all received their examinations,” he said.

“What happened in the area of Balabek was that there was no information that occurred to the secretary-general of the examination. But currently all the pupils or the candidates have received their papers in Warrap state.”

Minister Mayom however said widespread flashfloods have delayed the delivery of examination papers to the centers in the state.

He added that teachers and exams invigilators went through hardships of crossing muddy waters and rivers to bring examinations to children in their respective schools.

