3rd April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News | Regional   |   Kenya receives 20 refugees per day from South Sudan: Foreign ministry

Kenya receives 20 refugees per day from South Sudan: Foreign ministry

Author: Tekjwok Lam | Published: 13 hours ago

Kakuma Refugee Camp | File picture

NAIROBI, (Eye Radio) – Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the country is receiving an average of 20 refugees per day from South Sudan since the escalation of the political tension and conflict in the country.

Mudavadi told a Senate plenary on Wednesday, April 2, that while the crisis continues to worsen, the influx of refugees has also posed security challenges for the country.

“I think it should be on record that even as we speak, the situation in South Sudan is getting worse, and we are beginning to see again another inflow at the rate of about 20 refugees per day,” he said.

“So we are beginning to see certain circumstances that are giving us challenges,” he stated.

Thousands of South Sudanese refugees who fled the civil conflict that erupted in December 2013 and 2016 have already sought sanctuary in Kakuma and Kalobeyei refugee camps.

Kenya’s Kakuma camp and Kalobeyei settlement host over 148,000 South Sudanese refugees, one of the largest refugee populations globally.

Mudavadi has attributed delays in the implementation of a multi-year initiative aimed at transforming refugee camps in Turkana and Garissa into integrated settlement, to ongoing regional crises, including the conflict in Sudan.

The initiative, known as the Shirika plan, aims to promote self- reliance and socio-economic inclusion for both refugees and host communities.

His remarks come as the government plans to repatriate Kenyan refugees currently residing in Ethiopia’s Dillo and Megado refugee camps, who have expressed interest in returning home.

Those Kenyan refugees fled to Ethiopia between 2005 and 2006 after being displaced from Marsabit County due to conflicts.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
VP Taban tells Muslims at Ramadan breakfast that Machar will face court after investigation 1

VP Taban tells Muslims at Ramadan breakfast that Machar will face court after investigation

Published March 31, 2025

RTNLA 1st Deputy Speaker, Senior SPLM/A-IO leaders flee Juba, Says Makuei 2

RTNLA 1st Deputy Speaker, Senior SPLM/A-IO leaders flee Juba, Says Makuei

Published March 29, 2025

Catholic Bishops: Arrest and involvement of UPDF threaten S. Sudan’s stability 3

Catholic Bishops: Arrest and involvement of UPDF threaten S. Sudan’s stability

Published March 31, 2025

Kiir’s office clarifies Raila Odinga’s visit and Machar meeting 4

Kiir’s office clarifies Raila Odinga’s visit and Machar meeting

Published March 31, 2025

SPLM-IO suggests neutral ground for AU-mediated political dialogue 5

SPLM-IO suggests neutral ground for AU-mediated political dialogue

Published April 2, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSHRDN urges AU panel to engage in inclusive consultation of peace parties

Published 7 hours ago

Lobong urges Eastern Equatoria citizens to keep away from renewed crisis

Published 7 hours ago

Mobile Court brings justice to Pibor Administrative Area

Published 8 hours ago

Museveni arrives in Juba for a state visit

Published 9 hours ago

Warrap reports declining cholera cases

Published 9 hours ago

Magwi hosts ‘Sports for Peace’ to unite diverse communities

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.