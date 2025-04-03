AU mediation is last chance to save South Sudan from sliding to war: Analyst

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – A political analyst has warned that chances of South Sudan sliding back into civil war will be high if political leaders fail to cooperate with the African Union Panel of the Wise, currently in Juba to mediate the ongoing political crisis.

Andrea Mach Mabior underscored that the country’s political situation remains fragile, and peace can only be achieved through dialogue and genuine commitment from all parties.

He believes the AU delegation is here to support South Sudan’s transition to lasting peace, but their efforts will not succeed without political will from the country’s leaders.

“The mission of the African Union panel of respective leaders is to bring peace to South Sudan through dialogue,” Mach emphasized, in an interview with Eye Radio.

“They want to make sure that South Sudan does not slide back to a full-scale war because it will be devastating not only on people of South Sudan but on the entire region of Horn of Africa.”

“And I expect leaders of South Sudan to fully cooperate with the panel of wise for the sake of peace in South Sudan. The commission will fail if there is no cooperation from parties to the peace agreement.”

South Sudan is experiencing increased political uncertainty and the United Nations warned the country is on the brink of civil war, following outbreak of violence in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria, Western Bahr el Ghazal, and in cantonment sites in Central Equatoria, as well as the detention of SPLM-IO officials.

According to Mach, one of the biggest challenges facing the peace process is the delay in implementing key security arrangements, including the unification of forces.

He warned that failure to finalize security reforms could collapse the peace agreement.

“I believe that the entire peace agreement was not signed in good faith, and it was not implemented in good faith. That is why you see people are going back to war. There is a need for the parties to de-escalate the tension.”

“One particular thing that needs to be done at the moment is for the parties to engage in a dialogue and to cooperate so that they can finish the remaining tasks in the agreement, especially the issue of unification of forces. It is the backbone of the entire agreement.”

“Collapse of the security arrangements will be the end of the peace process in South Sudan. Yes, you talk about the issue of unification of the security arrangements.”

Mr. Mach also urged the government to create a conducive environment for free and fair elections, saying democratic governance is essential for stability.

The AU Panel of the Wise met with President Salva Kiir on Wednesday and are expecting to meet with opposition leaders, and other stakeholders during their visit to discuss the way forward.

