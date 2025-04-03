3rd April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics   |   AU mediation is last chance to save South Sudan from sliding to war: Analyst

AU mediation is last chance to save South Sudan from sliding to war: Analyst

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 13 hours ago

Political Commentator Andrea Mach Mabior. (Courtesy).

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – A political analyst has warned that chances of South Sudan sliding back into civil war will be high if political leaders fail to cooperate with the African Union Panel of the Wise, currently in Juba to mediate the ongoing political crisis.

Andrea Mach Mabior underscored that the country’s political situation remains fragile, and peace can only be achieved through dialogue and genuine commitment from all parties.

He believes the AU delegation is here to support South Sudan’s transition to lasting peace, but their efforts will not succeed without political will from the country’s leaders.

“The mission of the African Union panel of respective leaders is to bring peace to South Sudan through dialogue,” Mach emphasized, in an interview with Eye Radio.

“They want to make sure that South Sudan does not slide back to a full-scale war because it will be devastating not only on people of South Sudan but on the entire region of Horn of Africa.”

“And I expect leaders of South Sudan to fully cooperate with the panel of wise for the sake of peace in South Sudan. The commission will fail if there is no cooperation from parties to the peace agreement.”

South Sudan is experiencing increased political uncertainty and the United Nations warned the country is on the brink of civil war, following outbreak of violence in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria, Western Bahr el Ghazal, and in cantonment sites in Central Equatoria, as well as the detention of SPLM-IO officials.

According to Mach, one of the biggest challenges facing the peace process is the delay in implementing key security arrangements, including the unification of forces.

He warned that failure to finalize security reforms could collapse the peace agreement.

“I believe that the entire peace agreement was not signed in good faith, and it was not implemented in good faith. That is why you see people are going back to war. There is a need for the parties to de-escalate the tension.”

“One particular thing that needs to be done at the moment is for the parties to engage in a dialogue and to cooperate so that they can finish the remaining tasks in the agreement, especially the issue of unification of forces. It is the backbone of the entire agreement.”

“Collapse of the security arrangements will be the end of the peace process in South Sudan. Yes, you talk about the issue of unification of the security arrangements.”

Mr. Mach also urged the government to create a conducive environment for free and fair elections, saying democratic governance is essential for stability.

The AU Panel of the Wise met with President Salva Kiir on Wednesday and are expecting to meet with opposition leaders, and other stakeholders during their visit to discuss the way forward.

 

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
VP Taban tells Muslims at Ramadan breakfast that Machar will face court after investigation 1

VP Taban tells Muslims at Ramadan breakfast that Machar will face court after investigation

Published March 31, 2025

RTNLA 1st Deputy Speaker, Senior SPLM/A-IO leaders flee Juba, Says Makuei 2

RTNLA 1st Deputy Speaker, Senior SPLM/A-IO leaders flee Juba, Says Makuei

Published March 29, 2025

Catholic Bishops: Arrest and involvement of UPDF threaten S. Sudan’s stability 3

Catholic Bishops: Arrest and involvement of UPDF threaten S. Sudan’s stability

Published March 31, 2025

Kiir’s office clarifies Raila Odinga’s visit and Machar meeting 4

Kiir’s office clarifies Raila Odinga’s visit and Machar meeting

Published March 31, 2025

SPLM-IO suggests neutral ground for AU-mediated political dialogue 5

SPLM-IO suggests neutral ground for AU-mediated political dialogue

Published April 2, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSHRDN urges AU panel to engage in inclusive consultation of peace parties

Published 7 hours ago

Lobong urges Eastern Equatoria citizens to keep away from renewed crisis

Published 7 hours ago

Mobile Court brings justice to Pibor Administrative Area

Published 8 hours ago

Museveni arrives in Juba for a state visit

Published 9 hours ago

Warrap reports declining cholera cases

Published 9 hours ago

Magwi hosts ‘Sports for Peace’ to unite diverse communities

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.