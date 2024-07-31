Two bodies of drowned soldiers in Pibor recovered

Authorities in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area have recovered two of three bodies guards who drowned in the river following bees attack on a boat on Monday.

Sunday, Body guards of the Administrator of the Greater Pibor and other officials, drowned after a swarm of bees attacked a passenger boat they were traveling in.

According to the information minister, the deceased body guards were headed for Likwangole where the administrator had flown earlier a head of the launch of a peace initiative.

Uliu Akwer Nyaluch told Eye Radio that a swarm of bees invaded a passenger boat and attacked those on board.

He said the incident forced the boat driver to lose control that led the boat to capsize in the river.

“They got attacked by bees. Due to loss of control by the driver, the boat got capsized and drowned into the water.

“Some of them were in bad condition at that time when we brought three of them to the Pibor hospital and recovered after 2 days. But those killed were carrying guns with some bullets,” he said.



The boat accident involved 15 passengers altogether. However, Akwer said only three bodyguards of the high-level officials drowned to death.

“We have got about two bodies and only one is still missing. We have not confirmed whether that person is alive,” he added.

