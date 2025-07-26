Justice delayed: 2 years on, no verdict for blinded Abuk in forced marriage attack

Two years after 17-year-old Abuk was brutally attacked by her father for refusing a forced marriage, justice still hangs in limbo despite a hard push by some concerned citizens.

The case—widely condemned and followed with national outrage—remains unresolved in South Sudan’s Supreme Court, underscoring persistent dysfunction and delay in the country’s judiciary.

On April 2, 2023, in Tonj East County, Warrap State, police corporal Agany Kut Achuil allegedly gouged out his daughter’s eyes and left her for dead in a forest. The motive? She refused to marry a man chosen for her.

Agany was arrested shortly after the incident, and the case was referred to the Juba-based Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Court in August 2023. But proceedings were delayed due to the absence of defense counsel.

In September of the same year, the defense filed an appeal, requesting that the case be transferred back to Tonj South and that the court allow the use of the Dinka Reek language.

The Court of Appeal partially granted the request—approving the use of an interpreter—but denied moving the case to Warrap.

Dissatisfied, the defense escalated the matter to the Supreme Court, where it has now languished for over a year with no ruling.

Basfila Banisto Loro, a legal expert and advocate, points to South Sudan’s chronic shortage of judges as a major cause of the delay.

“The biggest problems we face in the judicial system are in the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court,” Loro said. “The number of judges in these courts is not sufficient. This is why cases like Abuk’s remain undecided for so long.”

Loro added that the lack of enough judicial circuits in regions like Equatoria, Upper Nile, and Bahr el Ghazal compounds the issue.

“Justice is being delayed because there are simply not enough judges to hear the volume of appeals. This undermines the entire process.”

Susan James, a legal advocate and member of the Alliance of Women Lawyers in South Sudan suggested that the Juba GBV Court is the proper venue for the case.

“The perpetrator’s lawyer tried to argue that the case should be heard in Warrap, where the crime occurred. But under South Sudanese law, the Juba GBV Court has jurisdiction over such gender-based violence cases,” she said.

“It’s been over a year now with no decision from the Supreme Court. We are planning to petition the Court for answers.”

Advocate Raciel Michael, also representing the Alliance of Women Lawyers, said the legal team has pursued all avenues to expedite the case.

“We’ve interrogated the accused, followed every legal step, and continue to file motions to speed up the process. But we’re still waiting for the Supreme Court to decide whether the trial can proceed in Juba or be transferred.”

Edmund Yakani, Executive Director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), expressed frustration with the judiciary’s slow handling of high-profile GBV cases.

“This is a textbook case of justice delayed becoming justice denied,” Yakani said. “Cases like Abuk’s spark national outrage and then fade into silence because the system fails to act. That silence is dangerous—it leads to revenge attacks, extrajudicial killings, and erodes public trust.”

He added that the recent appointment of new judges should create an opportunity to fast-track backlogged cases.

“Now that we have more judges, the judiciary must act independently, decisively, and free of political interference. Abuk’s case must not die in paperwork.”

Deng John Deng, Director of the African Center for Studies, acknowledged public frustration but pointed to recent reforms aimed at resolving the backlog.

“The Supreme Court now has 10 justices, and the Court of Appeal has expanded from just 6 to more than 15 judges across all three circuits,” he explained. “These changes should allow the judiciary to finally act on long-standing cases like Abuk’s.”

Deng is of the view that the law gives the Chief Justice and court presidents the power to transfer cases where necessary and urged them to treat Abuk’s case as a national priority.

“This is a matter of public interest. The delay itself is an injustice. The time to act is now.”

As South Sudan approaches its next Independence Day, legal advocates, women’s rights groups, and civil society organizations are renewing their call for justice for Abuk.

Her case has become a symbol of both the brutality faced by women and girls and the institutional barriers that stand in the way of justice.

“Abuk is not just a victim—she represents hundreds of girls whose voices are silenced,” said Susan James. “Every day the court delays is another day her dignity is denied.”