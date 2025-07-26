26th July 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Director debunks myth: ‘woman’s blood won’t make man feminine’

Director debunks myth: ‘woman’s blood won’t make man feminine’

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 6 hours ago

Medical staff at the South Sudan Blood Bank seen in this photo taking blood from one of blood donors on Saturday in Juba - Credit | Michael Daniel/Eye Radio | June 11, 2022

The Director of the National Blood Transfusion Service, Dr. Angelo Aruop Akeen, has raised alarm over widespread myths and misinformation deterring South Sudanese from donating blood — including beliefs that have no scientific basis.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, Dr. Angelo expressed concern that cultural misconceptions continue to undermine efforts to encourage voluntary blood donation.

“There is a lot of misinformation,” he said. “It could be something related to our cultures, where people are not so much into blood donation.”

According to Dr. Angelo, some people avoid donating blood out of fear that it will make them physically weak, while others cite economic hardship and poor nutrition as reasons for refusal.

However, he also pointed to a more disturbing belief rooted in cultural ignorance.

“People think that if you give your blood to somebody — or if you receive blood from a female — you behave like a female,” he explained. “Which totally doesn’t really make any sense.”

Dr. Angelo emphasized that such beliefs are harmful and unfounded, noting that safe and voluntary blood donation is critical to the country’s healthcare system.

“Voluntary blood donation is key,” he said. “As I said earlier, at least one percent of South Sudanese need to donate blood regularly for us to meet national demand.”

Currently, South Sudan falls far short of this target, with most people only donating in emergencies, especially when a relative is in need.

He warned that this reactive approach hinders hospitals’ ability to respond to urgent cases — particularly childbirth complications, traffic accidents, and surgeries.

Dr. Angelo called on the youth to take the lead in reversing the trend.

“We urge everyone to reject misinformation,” he said. “Donating blood is not just safe, it’s a patriotic act that saves lives.”

In addition to helping patients, regular donors also receive free health screenings as part of the process.

Popular Stories
Exams chief – Marking of S. 4 exams complete, results expected by end of July 1

Exams chief – Marking of S. 4 exams complete, results expected by end of July

Published July 21, 2025

Central bank to print more money to ease cash shortage, pay civil servants 2

Central bank to print more money to ease cash shortage, pay civil servants

Published July 22, 2025

Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2 3

Senior SSPDF officer survives armed attack on his residence in Gudele 2

Published July 24, 2025

SSRA collects SSP.112 billion in first half of July 4

SSRA collects SSP.112 billion in first half of July

Published July 22, 2025

Central bank backtracks on ‘urgent need to print money’ statement 5

Central bank backtracks on ‘urgent need to print money’ statement

Published July 23, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Director debunks myth: ‘woman’s blood won’t make man feminine’

Published 6 hours ago

Justice delayed: 2 years on, no verdict for blinded Abuk in forced marriage attack

Published 6 hours ago

Vision beyond sight: visually impaired lawyers break barriers in South Sudan’s legal system

Published 7 hours ago

Woman arrested in Yambio for allegedly killing husband over infidelity

Published 8 hours ago

Abyei authorities call for urgent cholera response as outbreak worsens

Published 11 hours ago

Melut authorities crack down on tramadol abuse, arrest suspects

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.