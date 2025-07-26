Director debunks myth: ‘woman’s blood won’t make man feminine’

The Director of the National Blood Transfusion Service, Dr. Angelo Aruop Akeen, has raised alarm over widespread myths and misinformation deterring South Sudanese from donating blood — including beliefs that have no scientific basis.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, Dr. Angelo expressed concern that cultural misconceptions continue to undermine efforts to encourage voluntary blood donation.

“There is a lot of misinformation,” he said. “It could be something related to our cultures, where people are not so much into blood donation.”

According to Dr. Angelo, some people avoid donating blood out of fear that it will make them physically weak, while others cite economic hardship and poor nutrition as reasons for refusal.

However, he also pointed to a more disturbing belief rooted in cultural ignorance.

“People think that if you give your blood to somebody — or if you receive blood from a female — you behave like a female,” he explained. “Which totally doesn’t really make any sense.”

Dr. Angelo emphasized that such beliefs are harmful and unfounded, noting that safe and voluntary blood donation is critical to the country’s healthcare system.

“Voluntary blood donation is key,” he said. “As I said earlier, at least one percent of South Sudanese need to donate blood regularly for us to meet national demand.”

Currently, South Sudan falls far short of this target, with most people only donating in emergencies, especially when a relative is in need.

He warned that this reactive approach hinders hospitals’ ability to respond to urgent cases — particularly childbirth complications, traffic accidents, and surgeries.

Dr. Angelo called on the youth to take the lead in reversing the trend.

“We urge everyone to reject misinformation,” he said. “Donating blood is not just safe, it’s a patriotic act that saves lives.”

In addition to helping patients, regular donors also receive free health screenings as part of the process.