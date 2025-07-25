25th July 2025

Juba,Terekeka commissioners agree to resolve closure of ‘C’ court

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

Juba - Terekeka

The commissioners of Juba and Terekeka counties have agreed to work together to address the closure of the traditional “C” Court in Juba.

The court, which handles local disputes involving customary laws and cattle, was shut down two months ago after failing to obtain a warrant of establishment from the authorities.

On Thursday, Emmanuel Tete Ezbon, the Commissioner of Juba County, met with his counterpart from Terekeka to discuss the possibility of reopening the court.

Commissioner Ezbon said the court had been operating outside the law and in violation of county bylaws.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Taban Stephen Kiri, the press secretary for the Juba County Commissioner, said the two leaders have agreed to work together to resolve the matter and push for the court’s official reopening.

“He added that the court failed to present its legality by presenting legal documents or a warrant of establishment, not following the directives and bylaws of Jupiter County, and failing to cooperate with the administrations of the county.

“However, the two commissioners pledged to collaboratively work together to address these concerns and seek the official reopening of the C Court to help in resolving cases of the two counties that are shared,” he said.

Kiri added that the county official urged citizens to avoid spreading misinformation and falsehoods that could fuel tensions between the two counties.

The “C” Court was serving communities from both Juba and Terekeka counties.

