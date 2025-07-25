25th July 2025

No roads, no ambulance: Wonduruba authorities say area hit shortage of services

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 9 hours ago

Authorities in Wonduruba Administrative Payam of Central Equatoria State have raised concerns over the lack of basic services such as healthcare, education, and road infrastructure in the area.

Towongo Stephen, the area’s administrative coordinator, said Wonduruba lacks an ambulance and also needs school renovations and better roads.

“Wonduruba is being facd also with some issues in the health sector, lack of ambulance, and the school issues also at the side of education, the schools require some renovations and upgrading to certain level,” he said after meeting Governor Rabi Mujung Emmanuel in Juba yesterday.

He, however, noted that the security situation in Wonduruba remains calm and that people are going about their normal activities.

Stephen added that many young people in the area are not getting training opportunities in various sectors.

He appealed to non-governmental organizations working in the health and education sectors to support the community.

“Another challenge also is the issue of the road network, the current road is too long to move all along from Juba up to Wonduruba, and that’s why we have a community initiative of creating some old short cuts that can connect people to Wonduruba,” he said.

He stated that state governor has encouraged residents of Wonduruba to focus on agriculture and emphasized the importance of empowering women in the area.

