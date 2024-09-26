JCC lowers water prices from SSP5,000 to around SSP3,000 per drum

The Juba City Council has imposed new, reduced prices for drinking water, lowering the cost from 5,000 to 2,500 South Sudan Pounds within Juba city, and 3,500 SSP in the suburbs.

The regulation of the water prices decision was revealed by the Mayor of Juba City during a press conference held on Wednesday, following a meeting with key stakeholders involved in water distribution.

The Mayor of the City Johnson Swaka explained that the previous surge in water prices from SSP200 to SSP5,000 was a direct result of the ongoing economic crisis, financial inflation, and increased prices of petroleum products.

Water tanker drivers cited the rising cost of fuel, vehicle maintenance, and other administrative expenses as the primary drivers behind the water price hike.

In response to these challenges, the City Council has taken steps to stabilize water prices and ensure more affordable access to this essential resource for all residents.

The new prices are expected to provide relief for citizens struggling with the effects of inflation while also addressing the concerns raised by water distributors.

The Mayor Swaka said the city has 120 kiosks where citizens can access water, at affordable prices.

He added that the city provides 10 filling water stations for tankers.

“We sat in a meeting with the city water officials, the Cities Water Authority and the Water Tanker Drivers Association,” he said.

“We have about 120 kiosks for distributing water in the city, where a citizen can fill a jerrycan for 60 pounds and a barrel for 600 pounds. We have 10 stations for filling the tankers with water, and this is under the responsibility of the Cities Water Authority, and a barrel is sold for 600 pounds.”

The authorities have instructed local law enforcement agencies to monitor and enforce the new pricing structure across the city and its suburbs.

The City Council authorities urge all water Tanker distributors to comply with these new prices. They have also mandated that security enforce the new pricing regulations.

“According to this calculation, a barrel of water is supposed to be sold in Juba for no more than 2,500 pounds, and in the suburbs for 3,500 pounds. We directed the security forces, the central investigations and the police to implement the order. New water prices in Juba.”

