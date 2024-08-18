Jadalla alleges fund mismanagement, Adil calls it a witch hunt

Governor Jadalla’s office reported that the committee found the former governor failed to remit funds, but Adil’s former spokesperson quickly dismissed the claims as a political witch hunt.



Press Secretary Waakhe Wudu has criticized former Governor Emmanuel Adil’s administration, alleging it rendered state institutions dysfunctional. Wudu claimed that the former administration rarely facilitated cash transfers, with revenue-generating agencies failing to remit funds through the bank. In response, Derick Derickson, the Press Secretary in former Governor Adil’s office dismissed these accusations as inaccurate and misleading. This report coincides with Central Equatoria State Governor Jadalla’s 100-day milestone on August 3rd, marking his appointment by President Salva Kiir.

The committees, responsible for reviewing financial records, budgets, revenue collections, asset disposal, and investment activities from Adil’s tenure, recently submitted their findings.

The Press Secretary in Governor Jadalla’s office claimed that the previous administration undermined state policies, leading to the misuse of state revenues.

The report also revealed a lack of operational cash transfers to state institutions and noted that generated revenues were not remitted to banks, with tax-collecting agencies acting as spending entities.

“Revenues from the revenue institutions are now being remitted to the bank. This is contrary to the system the governor had found which had the practice of physical cash transfers and provided maximum loopholes for misuse of public resources.

“The state ministry of finance and planning no longer gives physical cash to the public institutions.

In response to the allegations, former Governor Emmanuel Adil’s press secretary argued that the current Minister of Finance, who previously served with Adil, could attest to the accuracy of their financial practices.

“The minister of finance who was by then also with the leadership of Emmanuel can give proof of what they alleged to be running the state in what they called non-remittance into state-designated account,” said Derick.

“The minister of finance is serving in the current leadership of Jadalla. She can bear witness to this,” he said.

“I reached out to the Minister of Finance to confirm whether the allegations about her mismanaging funds by not depositing them into the designated account were true.

“The Minister responded, expressing surprise that these claims were coming from the Press Secretary. She described the accusations as misleading and driven by political motives.”

In highlighting the governor’s achievements, Mr Waakhe said the leadership made some changes by relieving the directors of the state revenue and insurance institutions in Juba and Yei.

“His Excellency the governor has now directed that cash should be transferred to bank accounts of the institutions,” he added.

To address the loopholes, the governor according to Waakhe, directed all official state transactions to be delivered through the bank.

On what next after the committees’ report, Waakhe said, the findings were submitted to Governor Jadalla or the next course of action.

In addition to Governor Jadalla’s achievements, Waakhe cited the removal of Morobo, Kajo-keji and Lainya commissioner – a move said, is intended to bring about security reforms in the areas.

The former Press Secretary to Governor Adil argued that using the dismissal of government officials as a measure of success is a mockery of the people of Central Equatoria State.

“In this so-called 100-day achievement report, this is a mockery to the people of Central Equatoria State,” Derick said.

“Where on earth can the sacking of officials be referred to as an achievement if it’s not a mockery or an insult to the people? Why cite the sacking of officials to be an achievement of a leader? he concluded.

EDITORS’ NOTE: This story has been edited and updated to include the perspective of former Governor Emmanuel Adil, which was missing from the original one-sided version.