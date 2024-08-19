19th August 2024
S. Sudan one of most dangerous places for aid workers -UN

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 10 mins ago

Aid workers attending to IDPs in remote parts of the country | File picture

South Sudan remains one of the most dangerous countries  for humanitarian workers in 2024, says the United Nation’s Humanitarian Office in the Country.

OCHA said there were over 24 attacks on aid workers recorded in South Sudan so far this year.

It said aid organizations and workers are compounded with access constraints across the country, hampering efforts to deliver urgent, life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable populations.

“Between January and July, 267 humanitarian access incidents were reported, with 135 incidents involving direct violence against humanitarian personnel and assets, including 28 incidents of looting and theft,” reads the statement.

According to OCHA, escalating insecurity forced 15 humanitarian staff to relocate from their operational areas.

It cited Ms. Anita Kiki Gbeho, the Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan as saying; “We honour the bravery and sacrifice of humanitarian workers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Their unwavering commitment to alleviating suffering and delivering assistance to those in need cannot be overstated.”

This year, humanitarians are grappling  to assist 7.1 million people South Sudan’s, a situation exacerbated by influx of over 780,000 refugees and internally displaced people from Sudan.

US$1.8 billion OCHA said the Humanitarian Need and Response Plan sought to assist 6 million people but , remains underfunded at 31.5 per cent.

