Interior minister urges implementation of laws against GBV

Interior Minister Angelina Teny has called for incorporation and implementation of the bill of rights and other legal frameworks protecting the rights of women and girls to address gender based violence in the country.

Angelina made the call as South Sudan launched on Monday the 16 Days of Activism against gender based violence which runs annually from 25th November to 10th December.

The laws of South Sudan provide for the protection of women and girls against discrimination, forced marriage and gender based violence.

The Transitional Constitution stipulates that women shall be accorded full and equal dignity of the person with men, and have the right to equal pay for equal work and other related benefits with men.

It further states that women shall have the right to participate equally with men in public life and all levels of government shall enact laws to combat harmful customs and traditions which undermine the dignity and status of women.

However, these important legal provisions are often misinterpreted or ignored.

A 2017 report by the Human Rights Initiative suggested that failure to enforce national legal frameworks lead to the desire to adhere to customary norms and the weak state of the rule of law institutions.

Meanwhile, Minister Angelina said it is crucial to review the gaps in the ratified human rights conventions including the Maputo Protocol if the country is to make a difference in fighting GBV.

“If we are to make a difference in this activism, I would really urge that we look at the whole (legal) sector and see the gaps. Our constitution is very advanced because it adopted the bill of rights, we cannot get more comprehensive than the bill of rights,” she said.

“There are many countries that are ahead of us but they would tell you that we have not incorporated the bill of rights. Instead, we are taking the conventions one by one as we ratify them and domesticate them.”

The Bill of Rights is a covenant among the people of Southern Sudan and between them and their government at every level, enshrined in the Constitution.

It is a commitment to respect and promote human rights and fundamental freedoms as the cornerstone of social justice, equality and democracy.

Minister Angelina further stressed that this year’s 16 days of activism should not only be focused on activism but also by adopting an action plan against the vice.

“I want to urge that we make good use of this 16 days and really come up with something that we would be working on throughout the year then comes the 16 days of 2025.”

“Let it not just be activism, talking and engaging but also looking at gaps and coming up with plans and actions that we can implement during the year.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter