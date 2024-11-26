NCRC urges timely approval of constitution-making fund to avert post-extension crisis

The Chairperson of the National Constitutional Review Commission is urging the government to approve funding for the constitution-making process on time, warning that another extension or elections without a new constitution will plunge the country into crisis.



Dr. Riang Yer Zuor said agreement obliges the government to fully implement the peace agreement including financing the constitution-making process is in accordance with its mandate.

Dr. Riang made the call two months after the transitional government postponed elections and extended its tenure until December 2026 due to pending tasks including the constitution making.

According to him, the government will have no choice but to fund the constitution-making process if it is determined to prevent the country from falling into crises.

“We believed that the government will have little room to play with the constitution making process. If they don’t fund it, it means that there will be another at the end of the new extension,” he said.

“But what will the people of South Sudan say about that? They know what they will say, and I don’t think it’s be good for the government. And if they say that let us not go for extension, let us go for elections, elections without basis is just creating a crisis.”

“These two, extension or going for elections that will destabilize the country are not in the best interest of the people of South Sudan. The government will have to choose to fund the constitution-making process.”

The NCRC chief recently said it would take 18 months for the institution to complete the permanent constitution-making process on the condition that resources are made available to them on time.

The Constitution Making Process Act of 2022 stipulates that the Commission shall establish a Constitution Drafting Committee after the enactment of the law.

This will also be followed by the appointment of a subcommittee, which shall convene the conference to mark the beginning of the constitution-making process.

NCRC also announced it will launch a nation-wide civic education on public consultations in Juba in December 2024.

Dr. Riang urges the South Sudanese people to prepare to give their views ahead of the drafting of the permanent constitution starting early in 2025.

“The fact that they have not seen us in the field, means that we have not yet started doing anything. So, when we are ready, we will first go to them and when we go to them that’s when we will start the drafting.”

“When we go to them, they should be ready to give their views that will be reflected in the constitution-making process, the things that they believe will take power to the ordinary people of South Sudan.”

