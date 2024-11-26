Tumaini Initiative set to reopen amid growing calls to include Cirillo, Gatwech

An expert on Peace and Conflict Resolution is encouraging the new head of government delegation to Tumaini Initiative to reach out to other hold-out groups who are not taking part in the Nairobi peace process.

The peace negotiation between the government and South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance is set for resumption on November 27 after it faced several negotiation setbacks since June in 2024.

Dr. David Kueth – Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the International Pardon Foundation – advised Senior Presidential Advisor Kuol Manyang to consider including Gen. Thomas Cirilo, Simon Gatwech, and others to join the Tumaini Initiative.

He urged South Sudanese to remain hopeful about the peace process and pray for a successful and peace conclusion of the consensus.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show on Tuesday, Dr. Kueth commended the SPLM-IO for rejoining the process after its previous withdrawal.

“South Sudan is in need of lasting peace, and this is our hope, I urge Kuol Manyang to include those who are not taking part in the Tumaini Initiative to join the process. People such as Gen. Cirilo, Gen. Simon Gatwech and others, they should join the process.”

“We want inclusive and total peace. He can also reach out to more religious leaders to persuade them [the hold-out groups] to join. In my view, the new government delegation led by Kuol will be successful.”

“I also want to commend the SPLM-IO led by Dr. Riek Machar for rejoining the Nairobi peace talks by being part of the government delegation.”

Kuol Manyang announced Monday that the 15-member team will jet to Nairobi tomorrow and sign a final agreement with the holdout groups in less than two weeks.

Manyang, a senior presidential advisor, was appointed as the government’s chief negotiator by President Kiir in the delegation’s reconstitution disclosed on November 15.

This was in a presidency meeting which called for an expeditious conclusion of the consensus – a week after the government failed to send its team for the resumption of talks, even after President Kiir and Kenya’s Ruto agreed on the schedule.

Dr. David further appreciated President Kiir for bestowing trust on Kuol Manyang, saying he is well-respected liberator. He added that the process will succeed.

“Gen. Kuol is well-known to all South Sudanese since the liberation struggle, and whenever he is given a task, he does not fail. He is a straight person, he is well-respected by South Sudanese, including our President who also respects him.”

“That’s why I commend our President for appointing Gen. Kuol and I’m sure with his appointment, Tumaini will be a success for the people of South Sudan and will add more value to the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.”

On November 17, CEPO Director Edmund Yakani also made a similar call on the transitional government and the Kenyan mediation team to persuade other hold-out groups to join the Tumaini Imitative.

Mr. Yakani urged the new delegation to reach out to political leaders left out of the initial process including Gen. Thomas Cirilo, Simon Gatwech, Emmanuel Ajawin and others.

He said the Tumaini Initiative should be inclusive of all non-signatories to the revitalized peace agreement.

“We know that there are groups that have been left out like the NAS under Gen. Thomas Cirilo, you have Kitgwang under Simon Gadwech, you have people like Emmanuel Ajawin, people like Alex, even somebody like Kenyi Loburong here in Wonduruba is a part of these concerns that are left out,” he said.

“That’s why as stakeholders, we have been calling for inclusivity, and one of my discussion with the government team leader; that please try to use your reputation and personality to bring everybody on board.”

Yakani acknowledged that the groups have their own reservations about the peace process – but stressed the importance of “political maturity” of returning to the negotiating table to reach consensus.

